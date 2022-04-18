ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch Thomas Tuchel go ballistic at Jorginho after Chelsea star is caught dawdling on the ball against Palace

By Dave Fraser
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
THOMAS TUCHEL went ballistic on the touchline after Jorginho was caught dawdling on the ball against Crystal Palace - and fans were quick to notice.

Chelsea struggled for fluency during the first-half of their FA Cup semi-final on Sunday - requiring two second-half goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount to book a date with Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel was initially dumbstruck by Jorginho's dawdling on the ball
But Tuchel erupted in a fit of rage at Jorginho after slowing down the play

At times, in-form Palace looked as though they could spring a surprise, too.

And, midway through the first half, it all got a bit too much for Tuchel.

Jorginho was caught dawdling on the ball in the middle of the park.

While the Italian did win a free-kick, Tuchel was left fuming.

Not at the tackle either, but with Jorginho slowing the pace of the game down and halting a potential attack.

The German boss was seen staring angrily onto the pitch - doing his best Pierluigi Collina impression.

Tuchel could even be heard barking at Jorginho in his fit of rage.

Things didn't get much better for Jorginho in the second half either.

And immediately after overhitting a simple ball, N'Golo Kante was sent to warm up - and replaced him soon after.

But Tuchel didn't get away with his outburst, with the temper tantrum picked up by the ITV cameras.

Fans were quick to point it out, with one tweeting: "Jorginho sent Tuchel to his limit."

Another wrote: "Tuchel absolutely fuming with Jorginho."

A third joked: "Jorginho will give Tuchel a heart attack today."

One even predicted a summer swing of the axe, writing: "Even Tuchel is losing all patience with Jorginho. He'll be gone in the summer I think."

Despite Tuchel's frustrations, Chelsea did book their place in the Wembley finale on May 14, where they will face a repeat of their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool.

IN THIS ARTICLE
