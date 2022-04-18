ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran’s President Raisi warns Israel that it will be ‘the destination for our armed forces’ if it makes ‘the tiniest move' against his country

By Associated Press Reporter, Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned that Israel will be targeted by his country’s armed forces if it makes 'the tiniest move' against Iran.

He spoke as talks stalled in Vienna over a deal to rein in Iran’s nuclear capabilities, which Tehran says are used for peaceful purposes.

Israel opposes a deal, saying it does not do enough to curb Iran’s nuclear programme or its military activities across the region.

Israeli officials have said they will unilaterally do what is necessary to protect their country.

Mr Raisi addressed Israel directly during a speech at an annual parade of Iran’s armed forces.

'If the tiniest move by you happens against nation of Iran, centre of the Zionist regime will be destination of our armed forces,' Mr Raisi said, referring to Tel Aviv.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VpSmm_0fCVbEQ600
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned Israel against making the 'tiniest move' against his country as talks over nuclear arms development come to a head
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2nL8_0fCVbEQ600
Iran celebrated its national army day on Monday, a country which views military power as a deterrent. The army has managed to improve its capabilities despite US sanctions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uc6jD_0fCVbEQ600
Talks in Vienna have stalled over a deal to rein in Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Tehran blames Israel for sabotaging its nuclear sites and assassinating its scientists to slow down production

He did not elaborate but said Iran watches any move by Israel 'closely'.

Iran has not recognised Israel since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ousted the pro-West monarchy and brought Islamists to power. It supports anti-Israeli militant groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

Mr Raisi said that Iran’s military power is a deterrent and that the army has managed to improve its capabilities despite years of sanctions on the country over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Monday’s parade showcased jet fighters, helicopters, drones and air defence systems as well as tanks, missiles and naval vessels.

Israel in recent years improved relations with neighbouring Arab nations in the Persian Gulf, which has angered Iran’s leaders.

Tehran has blamed Israel for the sabotage of its nuclear sites and assassinations of its nuclear scientists.

The nuclear deal collapsed four years ago when former president Donald Trump withdrew the United States and imposed crushing sanctions on Iran. In the meantime, Iran has vastly expanded its nuclear work.

US intelligence agencies believe Iran had an organised military nuclear programme until 2003. Iran insists its programme is aimed at generating power and for medical purposes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30OabP_0fCVbEQ600
Former US president withdrew from the nuclear agreement entered into by former president Obama and resumed sanctions in Iran, which president Biden now seeks to resume
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XeQWA_0fCVbEQ600
Photos show fighter jets flying over the shrine of late supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during celebrations marking the annual National Army Day

Comments / 16

Al Mikhalev
1d ago

iranian Hulk is the best illustration of Iran's might. Too much talk and nothing when it comes to real fight

Reply(1)
11
Chris Hovland
19h ago

Isreal decimated Iran in the 70's when they tried to attack. Thank you Clinton for giving Iran nuclear weapons.

Reply
8
jake foreman
17h ago

Ah another seeking domination, Man country after country starting this as THE US HAS A WEAK LEADER. Hey though at least we don't have mean tweet tweets boo hoo

Reply
3
Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
The Independent

Zelensky claims Russia troops are ‘cutting out civilians’ tongues’ and want to make Ukrainians ‘silent slaves’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “cutting out civilians’ tongues” in Ukraine among a list of gruesome atrocities.Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky told council members about alleged attacks that had taken place by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops “just for pleasure” in recently liberated towns in Ukraine. Appearing via video link, Mr Zelensky described how civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their homes and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.He added that those responsible should immediately be...
MILITARY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia warns US ambassador it is on the verge of severing ties after Biden called Putin a ‘murderous dictator’

The Russian foreign ministry has reportedly warned the US ambassador that the Kremlin is on the verge of severing ties between the nations.Reuters reported the warning to US ambassador John Sullivan on Monday morning as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine amid harsh sanctions by the US.The foreign ministry said it told Mr Sullivan that “unacceptable statements” by US president Joe Biden about Russian president Vladimir Putin had pushed relations between the two countries to a “breaking point”.Last week, following Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s joint address to Congress, Mr Biden branded Mr Putin a “war criminal” and “murderous dictator”.He...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

