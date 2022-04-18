ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLVK Officially Enters The Cannabis Space As BLVK Label

By Vuk Zdinjak
 1 day ago
BLVK launched BLVK Label and its collection of disposable cannabis vapes. Teaming up with MJHI Distribution, a vertically-integrated network that specializes in seed-to-sale manufacturing and multi-state distribution, BLVK's legacy continues on, this time with a cannabis spin to its name, likeness, and attention-to-detail. Through this partnership, BLVK...

#Cannabis Strain#Manufacturing#South Dakota#Cannabis Industry#Indica#Blvk Label#Mjhi Distribution#Scoop#Sunkissed
