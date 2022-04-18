BLVK Officially Enters The Cannabis Space As BLVK Label

Company Invites Investors, Analysts, and Advisors to Attend Its Virtual Presentation on Wednesday, April 20th at 10:30am EDT. South Easton, MA, April 19, 2022 – Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO (“PBI” and the “Company”), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty services to the worldwide biopharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agrochem, and food & beverage industries, today announced the Company’s participation as a presenter at the April 20th Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Investor Conference. This virtual conference will feature over 30 top public companies in the cannabis and psychedelics space. PBI’s President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, will expand on the Company’s recent achievements in the nanoemulsification of CBD and other cannabinoids, as well as with a variety of oil-based, hydrophobic active ingredients used in the biopharmaceutical, cosmetics, agrochemical, health & wellness, and food/beverage areas. Mr. Schumacher will also expand on the Company’s planned Fall 2022 commercialization of its revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) nanoemulsification platform.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 10 HOURS AGO