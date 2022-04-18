Danny Elfman performs 'Simpsons' theme and more at Coachella

Former One Direction heartthrob and all-around hunk Harry Styles closed out the first day of Coachella with a performance befitting a rockstar. Shrugging off a fur coat and sprinting down an angelic white staircase, the superstar launched into his 80–minute set. And people had feelings. Many people online were proud and in awe of Styles (not to mention pretty turned on) and tweeted that they were a little jealous that they couldn’t experience it IRL. But standing in the main stage crowd, enveloped by the opening sound of the tight snare drum off of Styles’ newest synth-pop single, “As It Was," and completely mesmerized by his sparkly Gucci jumpsuit, we only felt one thing: pure joy.

