19 curved sofas that'll make a statement in your living room and won't look dated in a few years

Curved couches are statement pieces that can stand out in a room.

We asked designers for advice on choosing a curved sofa and how to style one in your space.

Before you buy a curved sofa, consider the size of your room and how you plan to use the piece.

If you've been couch shopping recently, you've likely seen some rounder options among the plethora of straight-backed sofas. From art-deco crescents to the serpentine sofa of the 1960s and '70s, curved sofas never really went away. But they have become a bigger design trend in the past few years.

Designer Brittany Farinas, creative director of House of One , said curved sofas are part of a shift in interior design toward organic shapes. "They look very elegant but still very fun, which I think speaks to a wide audience," she said.

Insider Reviews asked four designers for their input on what to consider when buying a curved sofa, where to place it, and how to make sure it fits your room's style. Keep in mind that while they're often aesthetic and eye-catching, they aren't always the best option for cozying up or cuddling.

Curved sofas under $1,000 All Modern Kearney Loveseat $830.00 FROM ALLMODERN Originally $1030.00 | Save 19%

The Kearney loveseat comfortably fits two people in its C-shaped solid-wood frame. It measures a little over 60 inches long and is available in blue, beige, red, or gray.

Artechworks Contemporary Velvet Loveseat

The 50-inch Artechworks loveseat is very petite and has elegant gold-tone metal legs. It comes in pink, orange, or gray velvet fabric.

All Modern Topher Velvet Round Arm Curved Sofa $820.00 FROM ALL MODERN Originally $1340.00 | Save 39%

The 81-inch-wide Topher sofa seats three people and has a single foam cushion. Its frame is made of solid and manufactured wood and the velvet fabric comes in orange or blue colors.

Curved sofas under $2,000 Willa Arlo Interiors Tiberius Loveseat $1219.99 FROM WAYFAIR Originally $2780.00 | Save 56%

The two-person 65-inch Tiberius loveseat from Willa Arlo Interiors is made of wood, stainless steel, and velvet and is available in seven colors.

Kelly Clarkson Home Velvet Recessed Arm Sofa

From Kelly Clarkson's Home line, this stainless steel, foam, and velvet camelback sofa seats four. It is 84.3 inches long and has a 900-pound capacity.

Willa Arlo Interiors Shurtz Velvet Curved Loveseat

Designer Mary Patton likes the 67-inch Willa Arlo Interiors Shurtz loveseat, which is made of birch, metal, foam, and velvet.

Article Kayra Sofa

Article's Kayra sofa is 87 inches long and has a frame made of kiln-dried pine. It comes in yellow or blue velvet fabric or ivory bouclé and has wood legs.

Urban Outfitters Camila Velvet Sofa

The polyester, foam, and metal Camila sofa from Urban Outfitters comes in two colors and is 90.55 inches long.

Castlery Odette Performance Bouclé Sofa

Castlery's Odette sofa has a plywood frame and metal-plated legs; it's 86.6 inches long. The bouclé cover is spill-resistant and comes in a white quartz color.

Joybird Amelia Sofa $1887.00 FROM JOYBIRD Originally $2696.00 | Save 30%

Only lightly curved, Joybird's Amelia sofa is 80 inches and comes in dozens of colors and several fabric types (some of which cost extra). The frame is a mix of engineered wood and kiln-dried solid wood.

Curved sofas over $2,000 Wade Logan Brae Velvet Curved Sofa $1829.99 FROM WAYFAIR Originally $4680.00 | Save 61%

Wade Logan's 91-inch Brae sofa, made of birch, foam, and velvet, is available in six colors, including mint, navy, and purple.

CB2 Goop Curvo Camel Velvet Sofa

Designed by Goop, the 95-inch Curvo sofa from CB2 has an FSC-certified pine and engineered wood frame and stainless steel legs. Fabric choices include velvet, linen, and bouclé.

Crate & Barrel Hugger Curved Bouclé Sofa by Leanne Ford

Brittany Farinas recommends the 91-inch Hugger sofa from Crate & Barrel. It's made of engineered wood, foam, and polyester upholstery in cloud or taupe (special order).

Lulu and Georgia Saban Curved Sofa

With a birch frame; foam and fiber cushions; and a blend of viscose, polyester, and linen fabric, the armless Lulu and Georgia Saban sofa is 106 inches and seats three people.

Crate & Barrel Infiniti 2-Piece Curve Back Sectional

A recommendation from Brittany Farinas, Crate & Barrel's Infiniti sectional comes in many fabrics and shades (mainly neutral and earthy tones) and is 105 inches long. Its curvy chaise adds some extra movement to the sectional.

Anthropologie Asymmetrical Serpentine Sofa

The aptly named Serpentine sofa from Anthropologie is 98 inches long and made of kiln-dried hardwood, foam, and velvet. It comes in three ready-to-ship colors, or you can customize the sofa (which adds to the ship time and cost).

Kardiel Izzah Fabric Sofa $3097.00 FROM KARDIEL Originally $4120.00 | Save 25%

The frame of the Kardiel Izzah 101-inch sofa is made of FSC-certified ash. Velvet or bouclé fabric options are available, and you can try the couch in your home for 365 days.

Maiden Home Leonard Sofa

The Leonard Sofa from Maiden Home has curves in its arms and back and is made of kiln-dried hardwood and steel springs. Its foam, microfiber, down, and fiber pillows are covered with linen.

ModShop Sag Harbor Sofa $3596.25 FROM MODSHOP Originally $4795.00 | Save 25%

Brittany Farinas likes the Sag Harbor sofa from ModShop. It's 94 inches long with a solid alder and plywood frame and is available in several fabric types, including linen, velour, and bouclé.

Arteriors Turner Small Sofa

Designer Jade Joyner likes Arteriors curved sofas. The Turner Small Sofa is 84 inches and made of walnut. It's available in velvet or jacquard fabric.

Why are curved sofas popular right now?

"I think because of supply chain issues everyone is revisiting vintage," said designer Mary Patton of Mary Patton Design . Jade Joyner, co-founder of design firm Metal + Petal , said of her current projects that about half are incorporating a curved sofa.

Eilyn Jimenez, founder and creative director of Sire Design , believes interior design follows fashion trends. "Currently, the '30s and '40s are on the rise in fashion, and that was the same era when curved sofas were also very popular," she said. But she added that the style itself is also appealing. "A curved sofa goes beyond a piece of furniture and becomes an architectural piece," Jimenez said.

What's the best room for a curved sofa?

"I think they're really beautiful for a more formal room, a gathering room or entertaining room," said Joyner.

Jimenez also likes them for formal living rooms. "The organic shape allows it to be a freeform floating piece in a room rather than being pushed against a wall," she said.

What colors and fabrics are best for a curved sofa?

"Because of the curved shape, you need a fabric that allows for movement," said Jimenez. "Otherwise, you will have lots of seams." She recommends velvets, bouclé, or mohair. Joyner also likes bouclé and velvet.

Whether you want something neutral or bold likely depends on the rest of your furniture, but you may want to stay away from patterns. I would stick with solid for sure," said Patton. "The design just in the shape of the sofa says a lot."

What are some drawbacks to curved sofas?

Most designers we spoke to said curved sofas aren't always the most comfortable. "If you are looking for a sofa that will give you a complete hug, a curved sofa is not for you," Jimenez said.

Try out the couch you're considering in a showroom, if possible. If you're shopping online, look closely at the reviews, and pay attention to people's descriptions of comfort and firmness. Some sites give a firmness rating so you know what to expect.

There's also the size to consider. "They also can take up more space with less seating room," Brittany Farinas of House of One said. You'll want to check the seating dimensions versus just the length of the couch when determining how many people can comfortably sit on it.

It's also important to look at all the curved couch's measurements, not just the width. "They generally have a low back, and it might not be comfortable with someone that is on the taller side," said Patton. Some people may struggle to get out of lower sofas and those with deeper seats.

Will my curved sofa look dated in a few years?

Joyner suggests pairing curved couches with more classic pieces. "If you make the whole room contemporary or if you make everything too trendy, it'll be out of style really fast," she said.

Curved couches aren't actually a new trend, Jimenez said. They're just making a comeback.

Farinas thinks people shouldn't worry about trends too much, anyway. "If you love a piece and it works great in a room, go for it," she said. "It will be timeless to the space."