ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teenage boy charged with stabbing 16-year-old to death

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Teon Campbell-Pitter in Lewisham last week. A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday. The victim has been named...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Mother and ex-partner jailed for killing two-year-old after weeks of abuse

A man who murdered his ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after the couple’s horrific abuse was captured on secret recordings.Defenceless Kyrell Matthews was left with 41 rib fractures and numerous internal injuries after weeks of cruelty at the hands of Kemar Brown and Phylesia Shirley, the Old Bailey heard.Brown, 28, was convicted of murder while Shirley was cleared but found guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter after a six-week trial.They appeared alongside each other in the dock on Friday and remained expressionless as Brown was sentenced to at least...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father guilty of killing his 14-week-old daughter who died with 31 fractures and three brain bleeds

A father has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his baby daughter, who died after suffering a catastrophic brain injury.Christopher Easey, 31, of Little Thetford, Cambridgeshire, denied killing his 14-week-old daughter Eleanor before being found guilty of her manslaughter and of neglect, following a 10-week trial at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk Police said.Eleanor’s mother Carly Easey, 36, of Chedburgh, Suffolk was also found guilty of one count of neglect, police said. Both parents were initially charged with murder.The couple’s friends, colleagues and family members told detectives her parents fed Eleanor custard cream biscuits and lemon cheesecake, gave her squash...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Scotland Yard#The Metropolitan Police
The Independent

NYPD share image believed to show suspect pulling murdered mother of two away in a duffel bag

A person was caught on surveillance camera rolling down a duffle bag on the sidewalk inside of which the body of a 51-year-old mother was found in a New York City park, police said.The body of Orsolya Gaal, mother of two teenage boys, was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.Her body was discovered after cops were intimated around 8am local time about a suspicious bag with traces of blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. The body had multiple stab wounds, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father, 93, and son left immobile daughter to die in squalor, court told

An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
U.K.
WCIA

Autopsy results: Woman dies from chopping wounds

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman’s body was found in a Decatur house in January. Autopsy results recently revealed that she died from multiple chopping wounds. The Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day stated, “Helena Beams’ injuries had a combined sharp and blunt-type pattern, consistent with a large combined blunt and sharp-edged weapon, such as […]
DECATUR, IL
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Video shows man rip hair from victim’s head during assault

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — During a caught-on-video assault, one suspect slapped a fellow A train rider multiple times before ripping some of his hair out. NYPD released footage of the March 19 attack Wednesday. The incident took place about 2:22 p.m., when the suspect approached a 22-year-old man and remarked twice about “carrying pepper […]
The Independent

Hakeem Hussain: Inside house where ‘neglected’ 7-year-old died and mother ‘used his inhaler to smoke drugs’

Shocking pictures show how a mother “used her seven-year-old son’s asthma pump to smoke drugs” before he was found dead, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017 after he suffered an asthma attack. The temperature outside at the time was near freezing, at 2 or 3C, and Hakeem was only wearing a top and pyjama bottoms, the jury was told. His mother, Laura Heath, 39, is on trial for the manslaughter of her son, which she denies. Pictures shared with The Independent,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy