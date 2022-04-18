ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Love Is Blind' stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati attend Coachella together amid ongoing dating speculation

By Claudia Willen
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDCfB_0fCVZkSy00
Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams were both on "Love Is Blind" season two.

Ser Baffo/Netflix

  • Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams were photographed holding hands at Coachella.
  • The "Love Is Blind" costars posed with "Bachelor" alumni Katie Thurston and John Hersey.
  • Vempati and Abrams are rumored to be dating but have not confirmed their relationship.

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams spent time together at Coachella , fueling speculation that the " Love Is Blind " season-two costars have become romantically involved since filming wrapped.

On Sunday, "Bachelor" alum Katie Thurston posted an Instagram photo of herself posing with her boyfriend, former "Bachelor" contestant John Hersey, Vempati, and Abrams at Neon Carnival, an invite-only Coachella afterparty .

In the picture, the "Love Is Blind" costars are smiling and holding hands.

Abrams, 29, and Vempati, 31, were not paired up on the show (Abrams was briefly engaged to Shaina Hurley, and Vempati left Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee at the altar), however the costars have spent a notable amount of time together following the series' early February premiere.

At the reunion special in March, Abrams openly expressed regret at his decision to propose to Hurley instead of Vempati.

"I should've asked Deepti to marry me," Abrams said. "That's what I learned the most. I fucked up."

He later told Vempati: "I should've tried hard for you. I mean, I love her so much, she's the best. I wish I saw what was right in front of me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Li0rZ_0fCVZkSy00
The "Love Is Blind" season two cast at the reunion.

ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Vempati told E! News in March that her connection with Abrams didn't get much screen-time in the final edit. She recalled being "on the fence" about whether to choose Chatterjee or Abrams, her "No. 2 person in the pods." Reflecting on her experience, Vempati said she wouldn't change her decision.

"I actually have no regrets," Vempati said. "Who knows, if I did pick Kyle what if — because we were under a microscope — maybe we wouldn't have worked out."

"I think we can do things our own way now," she added. "We'll see where it goes."

Vempati and Abrams have recently been photographed together in Chicago and Los Angeles, however the reality stars have yet to confirm their relationship.

Insider reached out to Vempati and Abrams but didn't immediately hear back.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hersey
Elle

Kanye West's Rumoured New Girlfriend Chaney Jones Responds To Claims She Looks Like Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's rumoured new girlfriend Chaney Jones pulled a Mariah Carey circa 2009 over the weekend, shutting down claims that she looks like his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. ICYMI, Kanye and the 24-year-old have been linked romantically in recent weeks, since he split from Julia Fox after a whirlwind romance. But fans have been quick to comment on the similarities between Chaney and Kim, particularly in the appearance department, with one person tweeting: 'Chaney Jones looks like a Kim Kardashian impersonator.'
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Is Blind#Holding Hands
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
SheKnows

Malia Obama Is Getting Rave Reviews in Her First TV Writing Job

Click here to read the full article. Malia Obama’s first official job since graduating from Harvard University in 2021 sounds like it is off to a great start. She was recruited to work on an Amazon show called Hive, which follows a mega-pop star (think Beyoncé), by Atlanta creator and actor Donald Glover, who has high praise for the 23-year-old. Calling her “an amazingly talented person,” Donald revealed to Vanity Fair that she isn’t resting on her laurels as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. He said Malia is “really focused, and she’s working really hard” to establish herself as a writer in...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Accidentally Confirms True’s Disneyland Pics With Chicago Were Photoshopped

Caught red-handed! Khloé Kardashian accidentally admitted that October 2021 Instagram photos of her 4-year-old daughter, True, at Disneyland were actually Photoshopped. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, posted Instagram Story photos of the birthday girl at the theme park on Tuesday, April 12, gushing, "It's True's first time at Disneyland! And we're going […]
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

364K+
Followers
26K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy