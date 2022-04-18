'Love Is Blind' stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati attend Coachella together amid ongoing dating speculation

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams were both on "Love Is Blind" season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams were photographed holding hands at Coachella.

The "Love Is Blind" costars posed with "Bachelor" alumni Katie Thurston and John Hersey.

Vempati and Abrams are rumored to be dating but have not confirmed their relationship.

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams spent time together at Coachella , fueling speculation that the " Love Is Blind " season-two costars have become romantically involved since filming wrapped.

On Sunday, "Bachelor" alum Katie Thurston posted an Instagram photo of herself posing with her boyfriend, former "Bachelor" contestant John Hersey, Vempati, and Abrams at Neon Carnival, an invite-only Coachella afterparty .

In the picture, the "Love Is Blind" costars are smiling and holding hands.

Abrams, 29, and Vempati, 31, were not paired up on the show (Abrams was briefly engaged to Shaina Hurley, and Vempati left Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee at the altar), however the costars have spent a notable amount of time together following the series' early February premiere.

At the reunion special in March, Abrams openly expressed regret at his decision to propose to Hurley instead of Vempati.

"I should've asked Deepti to marry me," Abrams said. "That's what I learned the most. I fucked up."

He later told Vempati: "I should've tried hard for you. I mean, I love her so much, she's the best. I wish I saw what was right in front of me."

The "Love Is Blind" season two cast at the reunion. ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Vempati told E! News in March that her connection with Abrams didn't get much screen-time in the final edit. She recalled being "on the fence" about whether to choose Chatterjee or Abrams, her "No. 2 person in the pods." Reflecting on her experience, Vempati said she wouldn't change her decision.

"I actually have no regrets," Vempati said. "Who knows, if I did pick Kyle what if — because we were under a microscope — maybe we wouldn't have worked out."

"I think we can do things our own way now," she added. "We'll see where it goes."

Vempati and Abrams have recently been photographed together in Chicago and Los Angeles, however the reality stars have yet to confirm their relationship.

Insider reached out to Vempati and Abrams but didn't immediately hear back.