Crews respond to East Moline house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, (WAND)- The Official Owaneco Fire Protection District reported several crews were on the scene of a structure fire. According to the Protection Districts Facebook page multiple crews and first responders helped with the fire including Taylorville Firefighters Local 3144, Stonington ,Edinburg IL Fire Department, Morrisonville-Palmer Fire Protection District, Assumption Fire Dept., Taylorville PD , Dunn’s ambulance, Christian county dispatchers and the State fire marshal.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews have contained a house fire in Sacramento that sparked early Monday morning. The fire was at a home on the 500 block of Santiago Avenue. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire. The Sacramento Fire Department said the exposed apartment building nearby is...
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Friday evening when he arranged to meet with the seller of a cellphone through an online mobile marketplace. The shooting took place just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Via Wanda, where the boy and the seller had planned to meet to complete the transaction. When Long Beach Police Department officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Authorities identified him Saturday morning as Joshua Simmons. He was pronounced dead at the scene. CBS reporters spoke with members of the Simmons family Saturday evening, who were grieving...
A 27-year-old man was killed and another man was flown to the hospital after a car drove head-on into a cargo truck, causing the truck to roll over near Crystal Lake on Saturday. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to...
TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ UPDATE: Rockford police say an 18-year-old man has passed away from injuries following a shooting Thursday night on the 2600 block of Pleasant View Avenue. Officers say the man was taken to a local hospital after finding him at the scene with life-threatening wounds. This is a developing story. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Rockford […]
Co-workers of a 27-year-old man, who worked at Advocate Condell hospital in Libertyville, are mourning his loss after he was killed while driving home to Crystal Lake from work. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Prairie Grove, […]
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A Lake Barrington man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism and damage to at least 80 vehicles at three separate Schaumburg car dealerships, officials said. Andrew McAuliff, 27, of the 300 block of Shoreline Road in Lake Barrington has been charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to property. […]
RIVERSIDE, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man is dead after crashing into truck that was hauling a shed. The crash was reported Friday morning, south of Iowa City on Iowa Highway 22 in Riverside. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Madhu Niraula crossed the center line with his vehicle...
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old was recently arrested in connection to the death of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Urbana in January. Tyjohn G. Williams is the third suspect arrested. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Williams is charged with first-degree murder (4 counts). On January 12, police were […]
A Chicago police officer was served hair and dirt after ordering at a Wendy’s early Monday, police said. The on-duty officer ordered food at a drive-thru around 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Division Street, Chicago police said. As she began to eat, she found the hair...
ALTON - One person is dead after being struck by a train Tuesday evening in Alton.
At 6:34 p.m. Tuesday, Alton firefighters were called to the railroad trestle over Seminary Street near the Homer Admas Parkway for the report of a pedestrian hit by a train.
Alton firefighters cut a hole in the railroad fence behind a Circle Drive property to gain access to a pedestrian who was reportedly struck and killed by a train. The subject's body was found near the tracks, about one-eighth of a mile east of the trestle.
Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old Davenport teen fatally shot Friday has been identified as Tylan Sanders, Davenport police confirmed Monday. The shooting remains under investigation. No other information was released Monday. Around 6:19 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 900 block of Iroquois Drive for a report of gunfire...
Comments / 0