Former substitute teacher charged with sending teen obscene messages

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A former middle school substitute teacher is facing charges after allegedly sending obscene messages to a high school student.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department says they received a complaint on April 7, 2022, concerning “social media material” that had been sent to a Logan High School student from a Chapmanville Middle School substitute teacher. The criminal complaint states that the suspect, identified as Christopher Tyler Brewster, of Chapmanville, is facing charges of preparation, distribution, or exhibition of obscene matters to a minor.

According to the complaint, a digital record of the alleged Snapchat messages shows conversations on Dec. 29, 2021, Jan. 18, 2022, Jan. 20, 2022, and Feb. 26, 2022. Authorities say the messages sent to the teenager were “sexual in nature” and “obscene with sexual intent.”

According to Communications Director for Logan County Schools Chris Williams, Brewster was a “day-to-day” substitute at CMS who was hired in December 2021. Williams says Brewster resigned shortly before his arrest.

Parents of middle school students who had Brewster in class say after hearing this news, that they are now worried for their own children’s safety.

It’s despicable. It is absolutely disgusting. It makes me sick to my stomach. We are sending our children to school, trusting that these teachers are doing what’s best for them in that setting. Georgia Collins, Chapmanville Middle School Teacher

These parents also say this isn’t the first case of alleged inappropriate behavior from one of the staff members. In 2020, former Chapmanville Middle School band teacher Cameron Bookman was charged with several counts of “attempted soliciting a minor for child pornography.”

Several parents say they will be attending the next Logan County School Board meeting in hopes of addressing this “ongoing issue.”

