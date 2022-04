Alexandra Pley threw five innings and struck out 11 while allowing eight hits and one earned run to lead Shawnee past Eastern 3-2 in Voorhees. Shawnee (5-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a two-run single from Alexandra Rubano before Eastern (1-6) tied the game in the third inning. However, the deciding run would come off the bat of Madison Parola as she hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning to give Shawnee a 3-2 advantage.

SHAWNEE, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO