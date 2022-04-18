ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A deeper look at Kirby Smart’s transfer portal comments after Amarius Mims returns to Georgia

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 1 day ago
Kirby Smart Georgia head coach Kirby Smart before the Bulldogs' game with UAB in Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart made his thoughts on the transfer portal incredibly clear when asked about it on Saturday.

Given the recent reversal from offensive lineman Amarius Mims, we now see why the Georgia head coach was so matter of fact about the subject. Just over a week after putting his name in the transfer portal, Mims removed his name on Monday morning with the intent of staying at Georgia. DawgsHQ was the first to report the news.

“The guys that want to be here, we’re going to coach them,” Smart said. “The guys that don’t, then we’re not going to chase after them. We can’t. That’s their determination. We’re trying to create a culture of I want to be here and grow and get better. Like you come to Georgia, you get developed. If I’m not the guy, at least I’m developing to be the guy, and we’ve got a lot, a lot of examples of guys that stuck around and became really good players, and Channing Tindall is a great example of that. That’s really my focus. It’s really not on who’s in it, who’s not in it.”

