ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, ME

Sen. Collins making 1st public appearance after COVID-19

By The Associated Press
wabi.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBATH, Maine (AP) — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is making her first public appearance since contracting COVID-19. The...

www.wabi.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bath, ME
Government
Local
Maine Health
Bath, ME
Health
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Coronavirus
State
Maine State
City
Bath, ME
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Michael Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ap#Republican#Navy#Bath Iron Works
Black Enterprise

HISTORY MADE: President Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed By U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Joe Biden‘s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black female Supreme Court Justice, CNN reports. Jackson was confirmed as the first Black female Supreme Court Justice in U.S. history by a 53-47 vote. All 50 members of the Senate Democratic Caucus voted in favor of Jackson, as well as Republicans Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Navy Times

Biden to nominate first uniformed woman to lead a military service

President Joe Biden plans to nominate Adm. Linda Fagan as the next commandant of the Coast Guard, making her the first uniformed woman to lead a military branch. The news was first reported by USNI News. Officials with knowledge of the nomination confirmed the news ahead of the formal announcement, expected to come this week.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Warren says Democrats should go all-in against corruption to win in November and calls on Pelosi to do more

US Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote an op-ed in The New York Times arguing that Democrats should go all-in on opposing corruption in politics to avoid an electoral disaster in the November midterm elections. Ms Warren warned that Democrats are walking into a historic defeat, which many of her colleagues in the party fret will hapen. “To put it bluntly: if we fail to use the months remaining before the elections to deliver on more of our agenda, Democrats are headed toward big losses in the midterms,” she said. The Massachusetts Democrat specifically said that Democrats should finalise their social...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy