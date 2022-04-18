ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Shrewsbury Town match paused as fans pay tribute to Nathan Fleetwood

By Paul Jenkins
Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShrewsbury Town fans came together to pay tribute to Nathan Fleetwood with a minute's applause during the team's home match on Easter Monday. The tribute was held to 21-year-old Nathan during the game against Doncaster Rovers, three days after his body was found in the River Severn in Shrewsbury....

www.shropshirestar.com

Shropshire Star

Emotional time as Shrewsbury's Henry Tudor House changes hands

The former owners of an historic Shropshire pub have spoken of their mixed emotions after selling their building to a county brewing company. Graham and Clare Jenkins exchanged contracts with Market Drayton-based Joule's earlier this month on the Henry Tudor House, in Shrewsbury, so they can spend time working on other business interests.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ukrainian refugee leads Gillingham on to pitch just days after arriving in UK

A Ukrainian refugee was treated to a football supporter’s dream day out just days after arriving in the UK as he led Gillingham out in front of thousands of fans.Daniel Lysak, 11, fled his home near Lviv in western Ukraine with his mother, Yana, and arrived in England on Friday April 8 to their UK sponsor’s house in Folkestone, Kent.Less than two weeks later, he led the home side out at Priestfield Stadium with captain Stuart O’Keefe ahead of their crucial League One fixture against Fleetwood Town.Daniel’s British host and Gillingham fan Malcolm Bell said he was “incredibly proud” to...
WORLD
The Independent

Man denies pitch encroachment and trespass at Everton match

A man has denied aggravated trespass and pitch encroachment after tying himself to a goalpost during a Premier League football match.Louis McKechnie, 21, appeared via videolink at Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday following the incident at Everton’s home ground Goodison Park during a match against Newcastle United on March 17.The match was stopped for a number of minutes when the activist, wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt, tied himself to the frame of the goalpost.McKechnie entered not guilty pleas to the two charges, which allege he went onto the playing area without lawful authority or excuse and tied himself to the goalpost with zip ties, intending to disrupt the match.McKechnie confirmed his name and age, and gave his address as no fixed abode.Laura O’Brien, defending McKechnie, confirmed the issues in the case would be sections 10 and 11 of the Human Rights Act and duress of circumstances.A trial date was fixed for June 7 at Sefton Magistrates’ Court.McKechnie was bailed with conditions including not to attend venues used for televised events.A case management hearing is due to be held on May 3.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Anger at damage to Ipswich Town's Kevin Beattie statue

The daughter of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie said she was angry and saddened his statue had been damaged. Black marks have appeared and stonework chipped away on the structure at Portman Road, which is believed to have been caused by skateboarders. Fans raised money for the bronze statue, which...
SPORTS
BBC

Oxford United: Club seeks move from the 'cursed' Kassam Stadium

When Oxford United's Kassam Stadium finally opened after years of delays in 2001, the Bishop of Oxford's spokesman had to deny on BBC Radio 4's Today programme that he had performed an exorcism in an attempt to lift a curse on the site. The Right Rev Richard Harries - now...
SOCCER
The Guardian

FA deserves a red card for semi-final at Wembley

With the spectre of global warming on us, most of us are doing without, or choosing alternatives less harmful to the environment – less meat eating, less car usage, less flying, and so on. In the midst of this, the FA chose to hold a game between two teams from the north-west of the UK in London (Report, 18 April). Thus tens of thousands of longer and completely needless journeys were generated. Another case of the tin ear of football?
PREMIER LEAGUE
