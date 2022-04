NEW BRITAIN – Several residents expressed concern about a proposed resolution regarding park use regulations and how it would impact first amendment rights. The city’s Common Council met Wednesday night and discussed a resolution that would amend a portion of Chapter 17 of the city’s Code of Ordinances regarding park use. The change proposes residents be required to obtain a permit from the board of Park and Recreation commissioners to reserve any area or place in any park for special or private use by groups of more than 25 persons. The proposed change would also require that applicants submit requests at least 60 days prior to the event.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO