Sydney is BACK! Thousands of tourists flood the Habour City as Australia drops Covid travel rule and cruise ships return

Thousands of tourists have begun flocking back to Sydney, with the Harbour City's ferry system completely overwhelmed with passengers on Monday.

People took advantage of the last sunny day of the long weekend, packing the parks, beaches and bars around the NSW capital.

Scenes were reminiscent of the city before Covid struck, with holidaymakers flooding the tourist hotspots.

It comes as Australia finally dropped rules that saw travellers have to produce negative tests upon arrival in the country, while also lifting bans on cruise ships.

The influx of visitors combined with the free public transport offered for 12 days to April 25 saw ferries packed to the brim.

Sydney Ferries confirmed they had reached capacity, with more than 65,000 people taking to the waterways.

Transport authorities had to introduce bus lines between Manly and Wynyard due to the overwhelming demand for seats aboard Sydney's iconic ferries.

'Sydney Ferries have reached capacity and may not be able to pick up passengers. Wharves are also heavily crowded,' it said in a statement.

They were also experiencing 'staffing issues', which continue to plague the country with people forced to spend time at home if they're deemed close contacts.

Transport Minister David Elliott said free public transport fares during school holidays has been a 'cracking success' but admitted issues with workers remaining at home is the 'new normal'.

'Unfortunately we've got a pandemic, which means people are taken out of the workforce for a period,' he said on Monday.

'We're seeing an increase in commuters on the rail, and the light rail, upwards of 20 per cent, and all that economic activity right across the city is exactly what we want to see.

'And when you think we're still got another long weekend to go next weekend, with Anzac Day and the wonderful celebrations, commemorations and marches that will occur, I think we're looking at a wonderful repurposing of our city economy.'

Meanwhile, those travelling into Australia will no longer have to produce negative tests as they enter, as the federal government does away with lasting Covid rules.

Tourists had been asked to test negative prior to boarding a flight to the country, but as of Easter Monday that mandate has been lifted.

They will still need to be double vaccinated and wear masks on all flights.

International cruise ships are set to become a permanent fixture of Sydney Harbour again, with the country's ban also removed on Monday.

P&O's $400million cruise liner, the Pacific Explorer, pulled into Circular Quay on Monday - the first time a ship has been allowed in since the Ruby Princess debacle that saw Covid cases leak into Sydney in March, 2020.