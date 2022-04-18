ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Romanchuk wins the 2022 Boston Marathon men’s wheelchair division

By Hayden Bird
 1 day ago

It's the second win for Romanchuk in Boston.

Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Daniel Romanchuk of the United States won the men’s wheelchair division in the 2022 Boston Marathon, becoming the first athlete to break the tape on Monday.

It’s Romanchuk’s second win in Boston, with his first coming in 2019. The 23-year-old surged ahead of the field with a half-minute lead at the midway point and never relinquished it, finishing with a final time of 1:26:58.

“It’s just amazing to be back here on Patriots’ Day,” said Romanchuk. “I had my coaches…my youth coaches — who were from Boston — here, and just to have them here is amazing.

“It’s great to be back,” Romanchuk added.

Fellow American Aaron Pike was second, finishing several minutes behind Romanchuk with a time of 1:32:49. Johnboy Smith of Great Britain was third (1:32:55).

Notably, the 2021 champion, Marcel Hug of Switzerland, withdrew from the race earlier on Sunday due to “medical reasons.” Hug had won five of the previous six Boston Marathon men’s wheelchair division races, with Romanchuk’s 2019 win the only exception.

