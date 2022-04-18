ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incredible moment footballer who had his career cut short after sickening punch is seen playing his much-loved sport

By Jesse Hyland, Eliza Mcphee
 1 day ago

Incredible footage has emerged of footballer Danny Hodgson, who was fighting for his life in hospital after he was coward punched last year, kicking a soccer ball.

The sweet moment of the 26-year-old playing his much-loved sport once again was captured by his mother Nicola Hodgson, who shared it to social media on Monday.

Nicola posted both images and video clips of Danny kicking the ball to his father while he's supported by his partner Jessica and sister Abby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAu5f_0fCVXlQ700
Footage has emerged of footballer Danny Hodgson (pictured), who was fighting for his life in hospital after he was coward punched last year, kicking a soccer ball once again

'Today's physio is....... football!!! This lad will not let anything hold him back,' Nicole wrote in the caption of the post.

Danny is seen smiling as he continues kicking the ball back and forth with his father.

It's part of the British expat's rehabilitation process after he was released from hospital in March following seven months of treatment.

Danny suffered a brain haemorrhage and a skull fracture last September when he was hit in a cowardly one-punch attack at Perth Train Station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ciB0R_0fCVXlQ700
The sweet moment of the 26-year-old soccer star playing his much-loved sport once again was captured by his mother Nicola Hodgson. In the clip, Danny kicked the soccer ball to his father while being supported by his partner Jessica and sister Abby 

After he was punched, the promising footballer hit his head on the pavement and was knocked unconscious.

The 17-year-old attacker was later sentenced to three years and eight months in juvenile detention for punching Danny without warning.

Footage of the moment that has now altered Mr Hodgson's life forever was released by the court last month following the teen's sentencing.

In the vision the teen, who was aged 16 at the time, is seen speaking to an intoxicated Mr Hodgson who was heading home after end of season celebrations.

The pair are seen walking together as Mr Hodgson tried to shake the teen's hand.

But moments later the teen is seen clenching his fist before hitting Mr Hodgson, knocking him to the ground where he hit his head and was rendered unconscious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJs06_0fCVXlQ700
Danny Hodgson was knocked unconscious by a teenager at a Perth train station in September last year, leaving him with catastrophic brain injuries. The teen is seen circled in red clenching his fist before punching Mr Hodgson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwb7m_0fCVXlQ700
Mr Hodgson (far right) is seen falling to the ground after being knocked in the head
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0Tzv_0fCVXlQ700
Danny spent several months in hospital in intensive care after he was attacked. (Pictured with sister Abby)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kURVC_0fCVXlQ700
Danny's family (pictured) remain in Perth, six months after they flew from the other side of the world to be by his hospital bedside as he fought for life. Danny is pictured far left before the attack

The teen then fled in the other direction while his victim lay bleeding on the station floor.

What has come as another blow to the Hodgson family is that their son's attacker was on bail for 23 charges at the time of the punch and should never have been out that night.

Judge Hylton Quail described him as taking part in 'seven months of mayhem' after moving to Perth, having once been a kid that never got into trouble.

His charges related to attacking strangers without reason, stealing alcohol, and breaking curfew and bail. At the time of the attack the court heard he was subject to a 24-hour curfew.

Danny's mother Nicola Hodgson said she couldn't believe her son's attacker left him on the ground.

'I was shocked about how Danny hit the ground and how somebody just ran away and left him,' she told reporters.

'He (the teen) shouldn't have been on the streets, he had so many cases against him that he shouldn't have been walking, constantly committing crimes,' father Peter Hodgson added.

Mr Hodgson's parents flew from across the world to be by their son's side after the attack, and haven't left Australia since.

Mrs Hodgson has been sharing regular updates of her son's journey to recovery on Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sd9DF_0fCVXlQ700
Mr Hodgson is seen walking out of hospital with the help of his father and nurse as he is finally released from hospital
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWhU9_0fCVXlQ700
Mr Hodgson is seen before the attack. The 26-year-old was a promising young footballer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCrU6_0fCVXlQ700
The 26-year-old underwent many surgeries including one where a piece of his skull had to be reattached
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bTb1_0fCVXlQ700
Danny Hodgson (pictured right) was on his way home after a night out with his teammates when he was attacked from behind

Last month, they were finally able to bring Mr Hodgson home, sharing a video of the football lover walking out of hospital.

'Rehabilitation from home will be gruelling but worth it. I can't stop smiling we have our boy back. Danny said he would walk out of hospital and he did,' Mrs Hodgson said.

'Still a long road ahead but we have each other.'

Once a fit and strong semi-professional footballer, Mr Hodgson spent months in hospital learning how to put one foot in front of another again with the help of nurses and physios.

He's undergone multiple surgeries including one where a piece of his skull had to be reattached, and has had to learn how to walk again.

Following the attack he spent weeks in an induced coma after he was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital with severe head injuries and underwent emergency surgery for bleeding to the brain and a skull fracture.

The personal trainer, originally from Cumbria in England's north-west, then suffered severe brain haemorrhaging, which required more surgery and spent three months in intensive care.

Mr Hodgson was a talented striker who represented Great Britain at international level before moving to Australia at age 18 to progress his football career.

He played for ECU Joondalup in Western Australia's National Premier League, where he won a premiership and the Golden Boot award as the leading goal scorer in 2020.

