ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Iron Pigs Score 19 in Easter rout of Worcester

By Alex Carr
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIxAi_0fCVXbar00

The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs exploded for 19 runs, plus everything else you missed from the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League affiliates on Sunday!

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs scored a whopping 19 runs in their win over the Worcester Red Sox, and the other Philadelphia Phillies Minor League affiliates saw some successful Easter Sunday performances as well.

Here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Daily Winners:

Triple-A: CF Roman Quinn - 2-for-2, HR, 3 R, RBI, 3 BB

Yes, he's back! Roman Quinn has begun his second go-round with the Iron Pigs with a splash, as he's now batting .429 with a 1.636 OPS across his first three games in Lehigh Valley. It's always fun to see such a dynamic baseball player thrive.

Double-A: Did not play

High-A: RHP Christian McGowan - 3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 4 K

A seventh round pick out of the 2021 draft, McGowan boasts a blazing fastball, but is otherwise relatively unrefined. Still, there are high hopes for him within the Phillies organization. His slider has the potential to reach plus levels, and he began working on a changeup last year with Clearwater.

Single-A: OF Jadiel Sanchez - 2-for-3, HR, R, 3 RBI, BB, K

Sanchez impressed once again on Sunday, further proving that he is one of the more overlooked bats within the Phillies org. He's up to a .276 average, as well as an .806 OPS on the young season, but the advanced results are also showing promise. It certainly would not be a shock to see Jadiel slip into a few 'Top Prospects' lists by midseason.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Worcester Red Sox: W 19-11

Notable Performances:

RHP Connor Brogdon - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

LHP Damon Jones - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: L 6-1

Notable Performances:

OF Johan Rojas - 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, SB

RHP Jason Ruffcorn - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. St. Lucie Mets: L 5-4

Notable Performances:

RHP Gunner Mayer - 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 5 K

RHP Cam Wynne - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  3. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  4. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  5. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  6. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  7. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  8. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  9. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?
  10. Castellanos Shows He's Ready to Play in Philadelphia

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter !

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting on Sunday for Marlins

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: Gun license applications up 600% in Philadelphia

Gun license applications in Philadelphia increase by 600%. Applications for gun licenses in Philadelphia increased by 600% since 2020. Between 2017 and 2020, the average amount of gun licenses sought was around 11,500. However, in 2021 over 70,000 people applied for a firearms license. This surge in people seeking the ability to purchase guns comes as the city continues to set records for annual homicides.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm back at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Worcester Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Rougned Odor in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Odor will catch a breather Sunday while Chris Owings starts at second base and bats seventh. Our models project Odor to make 409 more plate appearances this season, with 19 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott batting eighth for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Bryson Stott at shortstop in Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Stott will bat eighth and play shortstop while Didi Gregorius catches a breather. Stott started the season hot, but hasn't landed a hit in his last 13 plate appearances. Our models project Stott, who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Quinn
Person
Mike Trout
numberfire.com

Phillies leave Simon Muzziotti off Monday lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Simon Muzziotti as a starter for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muzziotti will take a seat Monday while the Phillies go with Matt Vierling, who will bat ninth, in centerfield. Our models project the rookie for 38 more plate appearances this season, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott on Phillies bench Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. Stott is taking a seat for the second time in three games. Didi Gregorius is returning to the lineup to replace Stott at shortstop and hit eighth. numberFire’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Iron#The Worcester Red Sox
FOX Sports

Rockies bring 1-0 series advantage over Phillies into game 2

LINE: Phillies -125, Rockies +107; over/under is 11 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Colorado had a 74-87 record overall and a 48-33 record in home games last season. The Rockies averaged 8.3 hits per game last season and totaled 182 home runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Johan Camargo sitting Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Johan Camargo as a starter for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Camargo will ride the pine for Monday's game while Alec Bohm rejoins the starters at third base and bats sixth. Camargo is projected to make 106 more plate appearances this season, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
9&10 News

Tigers host New York Yankees, look to break home losing streak

New York Yankees (6-5) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-6) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (1-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.87 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, seven strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -172, Tigers +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor not in Orioles' Tuesday lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Odor is being replaced at second base by Ramon Urias versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 26 plate appearances this season, Odor has a .174 batting average with a .487 OPS, 2 runs and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
493
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy