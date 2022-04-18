ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

White House claims Republicans want 'big tax increases' of $1,500 on middle class families and insists Biden WON'T raise rates on Americans earning less than $400,000 in Tax Day attack on GOP Senator Rick Scott's midterm agenda

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The White House took aim at a tax plan proposed by Sen. Rick Scott on Monday morning, accusing Republicans of preparing a $1,500 tax hike on middle class families.

In a fact sheet released on Tax day, it said President Joe Biden was trying to cut taxes for middle class American while Republicans want to raise them.

And it said Biden's plans would not raise rates on anyone earning less than $400,000.

'Republicans complain that middle-class Americans don’t have "skin in the game" and don’t pay enough in taxes,' the White House said.

'But the truth is that middle-class Americans are the back bone of our economy, pay plenty in federal, state, and local taxes, and in many cases pay a higher rate than the super-wealthy.'

Scott, who heads Senate Republicans' campaign arm, unveiled his policy proposals in February.

They include making sure that all Americans should pay income tax - effectively a tax rise for some of the country's neediest - and sunset all federal laws after five years, which Democrats say means eliminating programs such as Social Security and Medicare.

But Scott's party leadership has distanced themselves from the plans, which they say give their opponents ammunition for attacks in the midterms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4JAh_0fCVXVFN00
The White House on Monday attacked Sen. Rick Scott's tax proposals, saying Republicans plan a $1,500 hike on middle class, while Biden won't raise taxes on those earning under $400,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Lrss_0fCVXVFN00
'President Biden’s plan would give tax relief to tens of millions of families—continuing the tax relief families are seeing this Tax Day,' said the White House
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKXqD_0fCVXVFN00
Scott's 11-point plan includes plans to shrink government, sunset all federal laws after five years and limit most federal workers - including members of Congress - to 12 years of service
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee also unveiled billboards on Monday, attacking Scott's plans as it gears up for difficult midterm elections

Which is exactly what happened with the White House factsheet.

'Congressional Republicans’ plan will increase middle-class families' taxes an average of nearly $1,500 this year alone and take $100 billion out of the hands of middle-class families each year,' it said.

'Not only that – but the Republican plan would eliminate Social Security and Medicare.

'The president believes we have a sacred commitment to our nation’s seniors, while the Republican plan puts that at risk.'

With Biden's approval ratings underwater and his party expected to lose a swath of seats in November's midterms, his allies see an opening in Scott's plans for a fightback.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (D.S.C.C.) also launched an attack, with billboards in the Orlando, Miami, and Oshkosh areas near the offices of NRSC Chair Rick Scott, Marco Rubio, and Ron Johnson.

Voters driving past the billboards will see the message: 'Senate Republicans' Plan: Raise Your Taxes.'

'If Senate Republicans have their way, hard-working Americans – including seniors, families with children and individuals making less than $40,000 per year – would all have to pay more when they file their taxes today,' said Nora Keefe, D.S.C.C. spokesperson.

'These billboards will make sure voters can’t miss the stakes of this election, and they'll hold every GOP Senate candidate accountable for their party's unpopular, expensive agenda.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWwsT_0fCVXVFN00
GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell rebuked Scott for proposing a policy plan that he said would raise taxes on millions of Americans during a party press conference last month

That is exactly what the likes of Republican Senator leader Mitch McConnell fears.

He wants to frame the midterms as a referendum on Biden - not on Republican policy plans.

In January, the GOP Senate leader was asked what he planned to do if Republicans took back both chambers in November.

'That is a very good question,' he told reporters. 'And I'll let you know when we take it back.'

At times the dispute has played out in public.

McConnell used a party press conference last month to rebuke Scott for proposing a policy plan that he said would raise taxes on millions of Americans.

'We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people,' said McConnell with his leadership team standing behind him.

Scott was not present. After he delivered his own remarks on Biden, he stepped away from the lectern and just kept walking instead of listening to his leader take questions.

Comments / 0

