EGLE announces $7 million in grants for recycling support

DMV's food recycling leader secures investments from Lattice Impact Capital and long-time customer Tower Companies. ROCKVILLE, Md., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compost Crew, the largest food scrap recycling company in the Mid-Atlantic, announced the closing of an oversubscribed $5.5M Series A investment to help propel the growth of composting in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and beyond. The funding round was led by Lattice Impact Capital, a New York-based sustainable infrastructure fund that invests in companies, projects, and assets that will transition the world to a more environmentally sustainable future.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO