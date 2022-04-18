ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

EGLE announces $7 million in grants for recycling support

By Mid-Michigan NOW
nbc25news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. - According to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), a new data analysis shows Michiganders are now recycling more than ever before. EGLE announced...

nbc25news.com

