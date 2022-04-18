ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Chief says absence of hydrants made it 'very challenging' to fight Hopkinton fire

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 1 day ago

HOPKINTON — A house under construction on Clinton Street was destroyed Saturday after oily rags ignited a fire , according to Fire Chief William Miller.

The house at 132 Clinton St. is a total loss, Miller told the Daily News on Sunday.

A passerby reported the fire at 6:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2cZQ_0fCVWCG500

"It was out of our water district, so there were no hydrants," said Miller. "It makes it very challenging because it makes it a delayed operation. You have to get the tankers on the road and we had firefighters ready and waiting for the water."

More: Cause of morning fire at Hopkinton sawmill business is unknown; no one hurt

Because of the need for tanker trucks, Hopkinton had to call for mutual aid from several communities to bring them. Ashland, Hopedale, Medway, Milford, Southborough, Upton and Westborough all assisted at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDt7S_0fCVWCG500

It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control, and they remained at the scene until about 3:30 p.m. to ensure that no hot spots would restart the fire.

More: Fire on Hopkinton's Mayhew Street goes to three alarms. Six people displaced

The house was unoccupied and no one was injured, the chief said.

Sprinklers 'can make a big difference'

The cause of the fire appears to be careless disposal of oily rags, Miller said.

Saturday's fire was the second in the past week involving a home under construction that was nearly finished, Miller said. A three-unit townhouse on Weston Lane was hit by a similar fire on Wednesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lL5qi_0fCVWCG500

"It was almost the exact same thing," said Miller. "The difference was that one had a sprinkler system, which helped put out the fire with minimal damage. This one (Clinton Street) did not have residential sprinklers. We highly encourage residential sprinklers because they can make a big difference."

The Weston Lane fire occurred at the Trails of Hopkinton adult-living community, and Miller said the sprinklers inside the homes have been important.

“This is the third sprinkler save in this development in the past three years, and each one involved a single sprinkler head containing the fire and limiting the damage,” said Miller. “Without them, any of these fires could have caused major damage, injuries or worse. Home fire sprinklers have proven their value, time and time again, in our community.”

Both fires are considered accidental, Miller said.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Chief says absence of hydrants made it 'very challenging' to fight Hopkinton fire

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, MA
City
Westborough, MA
Hopkinton, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Hopkinton, MA
City
Hopedale, MA
City
Ashland, MA
Hopkinton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Medway, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
City
Southborough, MA
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hydrants#Fire Sprinkler#Fire Trucks#Fire Safety#Accident#The Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Sacramento

Car Crashes Into Fire Hydrant In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash into a fire hydrant that caused water to shoot dozens of feet into the air. The incident happened early Monday morning on Stockton Blvd. and 65th St. Officers initially believed the driver of the crashed vehicle ran from the scene, but later discovered that the driver lived nearby and went to get another car, then returned to the scene. Car hits hydrant 65th and Stockton Blvd. water shooting 30 feet in air. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/hfF3Axahv7 — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) March 21, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Emergency services were able to get the roughly 30-foot gusher under control. The driver was not hurt in the crash.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Turnto10.com

Car plunges into water at Roger Williams Park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A car plunged into the water at Roger Williams Park in Providence on Easter Sunday. Providence police said the Honda was reported stolen in Cranston about half an hour before they were called to the scene at 7 a.m. The car was partially submerged in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating fatal rollover crash in Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person died in a rollover crash on Cape Cod early Saturday morning, authorities said. Fire crews responded to a report of a crash on South Main Street in Barnstable’s Centerville village shortly after 1:30 a.m. Fire officials say the driver struck multiple utility poles before their vehicle rolled over.
BARNSTABLE, MA
NECN

2 Men Critically Injured in Boston Shooting; 2 Facing Charges Following Car Chase

Two men were gravely injured in a shooting overnight in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood, and two suspects are facing charges in connection to the shooting following a subsequent car chase, police said. According to Boston police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Beach and...
Bangor Daily News

2 New Hampshire teens pull driver from crash before vehicle ignites

NELSON, N.H. — Two teenage brothers traveling with their family in New Hampshire pulled a driver out of a crashed pickup truck before the vehicle burst into flames, authorities said. Vincent Heck, 19, and Jake Heck, 16, of Hillsboro, New Hampshire, said their family was traveling Friday morning to...
HILLSBORO, NH
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

1K+
Followers
783
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy