Chief says absence of hydrants made it 'very challenging' to fight Hopkinton fire

HOPKINTON — A house under construction on Clinton Street was destroyed Saturday after oily rags ignited a fire , according to Fire Chief William Miller.

The house at 132 Clinton St. is a total loss, Miller told the Daily News on Sunday.

A passerby reported the fire at 6:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the home.

"It was out of our water district, so there were no hydrants," said Miller. "It makes it very challenging because it makes it a delayed operation. You have to get the tankers on the road and we had firefighters ready and waiting for the water."

More: Cause of morning fire at Hopkinton sawmill business is unknown; no one hurt

Because of the need for tanker trucks, Hopkinton had to call for mutual aid from several communities to bring them. Ashland, Hopedale, Medway, Milford, Southborough, Upton and Westborough all assisted at the scene.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control, and they remained at the scene until about 3:30 p.m. to ensure that no hot spots would restart the fire.

More: Fire on Hopkinton's Mayhew Street goes to three alarms. Six people displaced

The house was unoccupied and no one was injured, the chief said.

Sprinklers 'can make a big difference'

The cause of the fire appears to be careless disposal of oily rags, Miller said.

Saturday's fire was the second in the past week involving a home under construction that was nearly finished, Miller said. A three-unit townhouse on Weston Lane was hit by a similar fire on Wednesday night.

"It was almost the exact same thing," said Miller. "The difference was that one had a sprinkler system, which helped put out the fire with minimal damage. This one (Clinton Street) did not have residential sprinklers. We highly encourage residential sprinklers because they can make a big difference."

The Weston Lane fire occurred at the Trails of Hopkinton adult-living community, and Miller said the sprinklers inside the homes have been important.

“This is the third sprinkler save in this development in the past three years, and each one involved a single sprinkler head containing the fire and limiting the damage,” said Miller. “Without them, any of these fires could have caused major damage, injuries or worse. Home fire sprinklers have proven their value, time and time again, in our community.”

Both fires are considered accidental, Miller said.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Chief says absence of hydrants made it 'very challenging' to fight Hopkinton fire