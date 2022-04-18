ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Rivian Stock Dropped Monday Morning

By Howard Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

What happened

The entire automotive industry has been struggling with supply chain issues, including a shortage of semiconductors. But the Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) CEO is warning of a much bigger looming supply issue, and that has the stock down to start this week. After sinking as much as 6.6% in early trading, Rivian shares were down 4.7% as of 10:23 a.m. ET.

So what

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says that the supply of batteries will be the biggest challenge to growing electric vehicle (EV) production. He said the battery supply issue will be "an order of magnitude worse" than the ongoing semiconductor shortage, reports The Wall Street Journal .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WZoT_0fCVW0kc00

Image source: Rivian Automotive.

Now what

Rivian already told investors it only expects to produce 25,000 EVs this year, even though it has capacity to make double that number. The shortfall is due to current supply chain challenges that most global automakers are facing. But Scaringe gave investors a more ominous warning about long-term challenges EV companies will face regarding battery supply. The report quoted Scaringe saying, "Semiconductors are a small appetizer to what we are about to feel on battery cells over the next two decades."

Rivian has barely begun production as it is, with only 2,425 total vehicles as of March 8, 2022 since it started production late last year. It does have more than 80,000 preorders for its SUV and pickup truck models, as well as an order for 100,000 electric delivery vehicles (EDVs) from Amazon . But the long-term warning from the CEO has investors nervous. That's understandable, considering the company already has a market cap of about $34 billion, even after a drop in Rivian shares of more than 60% year to date.

Rivian is sure to continue to be a volatile stock, and investors will want to see more of what the company says about its prospects for production when it reports its first-quarter earnings on May 11, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rivian Automotive, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Howard Smith owns Amazon. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Rivn#Ev#The Wall Street Journal#Rivian Automotive#Suv
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Who is the richest person in the world? Jeff Bezos no longer has the top spot

Tesla TSLA, -4.73% and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon. founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, Musk is the new No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion — Musk was No. 2 on the list in 2021, behind Bezos. And his net worth on the list doesn’t include his recent 9.2% equity stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
178K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy