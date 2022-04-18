ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Isaiah Nichols is Set For Outstanding Senior Season

By Otis Kirk
KARK
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — Defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols is having a very productive spring drawing praise often from Sam Pittman. Nichols is a 6-foot-3, 302-pound redshirt senior from Springdale who has a chance to be a key member of Arkansas’ defense this fall. He has lettered three years after choosing the Hogs out...

www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Camp, AR
City
Springdale, AR
City
Success, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
KARK

Hogs Appear to be Closing in on QB, More

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is recruiting two outstanding quarterbacks with landing one of them a very high priority in the Class of 2023 since they didn’t sign one in 2022. Even in 2021, Arkansas signed two quarterbacks. However Lucas Coley has transferred to Houston while Landon Rogers is playing wide receiver. That leaves redshirt junior KJ Jefferson and redshirt sophomore Malik Hornsby as the only two scholarship quarterbacks on campus.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Notable Quarterback

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KATC News

LSU outlasts UL in final edition of Wally Pontiff Classic

After an early home run derby between the Cajuns and Tigers, No. 22 LSU score five runs in the fourth inning to secure the win, 8-4, on Tuesday, April 19. LSU's Trey Morgan and Jordan Thompson hit solo home runs in the early frames of the contest while UL's Conner Kimple and Carson Roccaforte had home runs of their own.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football
KARK

Arkansas Men’s Golf ready for post season run

After finishing the spring season with a 2nd place finish at the Aggie Invitational, the Arkansas Men’s Golf team is looking forward to the post season. Up first, the SEC Championships in St. Simons Island, GA. Segundo Oliva Pinto won the SEC individual title a season ago, and the Hogs fell one putt short of being back-to-back SEC Champions in Match Play against Vanderbilt.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
KARK

Arkansas Lands Four-Star O-lineman Luke Brown

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Paris (Tenn.) Henry County Class of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Luke Brown announcing his decision on Instagram Tuesday. Brown chose the Hogs over Vanderbilt with offers from 26 other schools. He is the 11th commitment for Arkansas and the second offensive lineman joining Bentonville’s Joey Su’a.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas reveals update to uniform for Tuesday’s game with Arkansas State

Arkansas Baseball will be adding this feature to their uniforms for their midweek tilt with in-state foe Arkansas State. On Tuesday, Arkansas Baseball will don gold caps to promote childhood cancer awarness. We have a special game with some special caps on-deck tonight as we host our 2nd Annual Childhood Cancer Awareness game🎗️#ThisIsBaseball x @PersilProClean pic.twitter.com/06rXVhlBoL — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 19, 2022 This will be just the second time that Arkansas Baseball has worn the gold caps. Last season, the Razorbacks sported the caps against Arkansas State in their first-ever meeting on the diamond. In the 8-4 win, Arkansas’ Cayden Wallace hit a grand slam, while pitchers such as Jaxon Wiggins, Kole Ramage, and Connor Noland all saw time on the mound. Tuesday’s game with the Red Wolves is set for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. Kole Ramage will get the start for Arkansas, facing off with Carter Holt of Arkansas State. List Arkansas vs. Arkansas State: Game preview, how to listen and stream Tuesday's game
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy