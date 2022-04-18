ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

President Joe Biden to visit Pacific Northwest this week

By Associated Press
kezi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) - President Joe Biden will travel to Portland and Seattle this week, his first visit...

www.kezi.com

Comments / 99

GG Allin
1d ago

And will go from airport directly to tinted window car then directly to venue front door. That way he won't have to see the real dumpster fire cities he's visiting.

Reply(7)
42
Hello
1d ago

let me guess, he won't stop anywhere besides Seattle because most of the state is Republican besides this small congested area of the state.

Reply(10)
38
Cody Hoffman
1d ago

How many vehicles will be apart of his motorcade? How many planes will be involved in carrying the poster child for dementia across the NW? Hopefully he has a moment of sanity when passing by the homeless camps....or least maybe the national news cameras will pick them up.

Reply(16)
35
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Elections
Seattle, WA
Elections
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Ap#The Seattle Times#The White House#American
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy