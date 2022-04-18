ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Danny Elfman performs ‘Simpsons’ theme and more at Coachella

By CNN Newsource
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleComposer Danny Elfman perforned an unusual show at Coachella over the weekend, with a set list that included the “Simpsons” theme and a song from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”. The crowd was...

