ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

2 injured in New Haven shooting

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KrRkN_0fCVVYOc00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after two men were shot in New Haven Friday night.

Officers responded to Henry Street, between Dixwell Avenue and Ashmun Street, around 9:50 p.m. for the report of gunfire.

While responding officers were locating and securing a crime scene, police said they were told that two men who had been struck by gunfire were dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital by private car.

A 28-year-old New Haven man and a 31-year-old New Haven man were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators collected ballistic evidence from the scene, and detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on the double shooting is asked to call New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WTNH

Waterbury man charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, in a deadly shooting in Bridgeport. Police arrested Jacque Richard, 26, Wednesday morning and charged him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the use of a firearm in an […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
People

Conn. Man Allegedly Mutters 'I Know What You Did,' Fatally Shoots Sister's Fiancé in Bed

Authorities in Connecticut have charged a 24-year-old man with murdering his sister's fiancé — and his sister claims she doesn't know what prompted the violence. In addition to murder, Deondre Linder has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, according to online court records.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Public Safety#Wtnh#Yale New Haven Hospital#The Major Crimes Unit#Lrb 203 Rrb 946 6304#Nhpd#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Connecticut

17-Year-Old Shot Sunday Night in New Haven Has Died: Police

A 17-year old who was shot in New Haven on Sunday night has died, according to police. At around 8:57 p.m., New Haven Police responded to a phone call reporting a shooting on Orchard Place, between Orchard Street and Charles Street. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year old New...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

4 injured in shooting outside Waterbury bar

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating after four people were shot outside of a bar early Monday morning. Officers responded to the House of Goats Bar on Scovill Street around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a weapons complaint. When officers arrived, they located the four victims. Police said three people — a […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Police Report Firearms Seizure After Investigation In Waterbury

Connecticut State Police reported that a significant number of firearms were seized following a long-term investigation into illegal "ghost guns" trafficking. Search warrants were executed in New Haven County, in Shelton, Waterbury, and Wolcott, on Monday, March 21, as part of the investigation of the trafficking in the greater Waterbury area, according to Connecticut State Police.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Three men, one teen arrested for evading police after four-car crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men and a teenager in Waterbury were arrested on Friday after evading police following a four-car crash, according to officials. The Waterbury Police Department responded to a car crash Friday night around 8:23 p.m. in the Brass City after observing a white BMW driving recklessly in the area. An officer […]
Daily Voice

Elizabeth Man Tried Killing Woman With Car After Fender Bender: Prosecutor

A 56-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he ran over a woman with his SUV following a minor crash in Elizabeth, authorities said. Vincent Jean and the 23-year-old woman had gotten into an accident on Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road, when the woman got out and was taking pictures of the vehicles from the sidewalk around 8:30 a.m., according to a release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office. 
ELIZABETH, NJ
WTNH

Police seek person of interest in Waterbury drive-by shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police identified a New Haven man as a person of interest in the drive-by shooting death of a 56-year-old woman in Waterbury. Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Tuesday that Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi, a mother of three, was not the intended target. Over 20 bullets from at least two guns hit […]
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Haven Independent

Man Suspected Of Killing Dominique Curtis Found Dead

The man suspected of killing former Hillhouse High School track star Dominique Curtis was found dead Tuesday inside a home in the Hill. A 911 caller alerted police to a house on Plymouth Street in the Hill neighborhood. Police arrived around 12:30 a.m. to find the suspect, Tyrese Worthy, on the third floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Worthy was 36 years old.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy