The Small Pharma team/Courtesy Small Pharma Inc. Small Pharma Inc. is developing a new approach to treating major depressive disorder (MDD) without using SSRI or standard antidepressant medications. Instead, a clinical trial is underway using DMT, a naturally-occurring psychedelic tryptamine found in plants and the brains of mammals, in tandem with assisted psychotherapy to retrain the brain potentially. This is thought to be the world’s first trial of DMT-assisted therapy in MDD patients.

HEALTH ・ 26 DAYS AGO