Londonderry: Five Terrorism Act arrests at parade

Five men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act following an Easter parade linked to dissident republicans in Londonderry on Monday. The men are aged 29, 38, 40, 50 and 54. Police were also attacked with petrol bombs during their operation at the City Cemetery. The parade had been...
A 15-year-old boy has denied five charges of terrorism, including sharing a bomb-making video in an online chat group. He is alleged to have twice posted a video titled "must fight them or move ahead" in a chat group on the Discord platform in February. The video contained instructions on...
The family of murdered journalist Lyra McKee have voiced disgust that a republican Easter parade linked with dissidents went ahead on the anniversary of her murder.Ms McKee, a journalist, died after being struck by a bullet during rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry on April 18, 2019.Vigils took place in her memory in Belfast and Derry on Monday.An extremist group styling itself the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the journalist and author.A republican parade to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising also took place in Derry on Monday. It was connected to the group Saoradh...
Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
A couple put clowns, dolls and barbed wire on their fence in a long-running dispute with a next-door neighbour, a court has heard. They also allegedly parked vehicles on the complainant's drive in Chingford, east London, and flooded an alleyway. Sandra Durdin, 58, and now ex-partner Trevor Dempsey, 63, both...
Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
A body has been found in a river in the search for a 21-year-old man who was missing for 19 days. Nathan Fleetwood was last seen near Kingsland Bridge, Shrewsbury, on 27 March. West Mercia Police said the body was found by West Mercia Search and Rescue in the River...
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The livestreamed fatal stabbing of a woman on social media led police to her body in an office building parking lot in Louisiana’s capital. Baton Rouge Police found Janice David’s naked body bound to a vehicle’s steering wheel with jumper cables late Monday night, news outlets reported.
A survivor of the Westminster terror attack has spoken of the “incredibly disconcerting” abuse he receives from online trolls almost five years on from the atrocity.Travis Frain, 24, was on a university trip to London aged 19 with his friends when Khalid Masood struck him in a car on March 22 2017.He flew into the air after hitting the bonnet of the vehicle, suffering a broken leg and and numerous other injuries including a shrapnel wound and broken fingers.Recalling the day ahead of its fifth anniversary, he told the PA news agency he initially thought the attacker had lost control...
A teenage killer who stabbed a man in a mob attack told a jury he felt "sad" the next day when he cleaned the knife. Jack Woodley, 18, died from a single blade wound after being punched, kicked and stamped on by a group of youths in Houghton-le-Spring in October.
Four teenagers have been arrested after a man's body was found near an area of cliffs in Kent. The man in his 40s was found near Chalk Pit Hill in Chatham at about 11:00 BST on Thursday, Kent Police said. "It is believed he died at some point the previous...
Two people have been arrested after the death of a one-year-old boy. The infant was found in cardiac arrest at a house in Laxey Road, Birmingham, on Saturday evening, police said. He was taken to hospital but tragically died, said the West Midlands force. A woman aged 25 and a...
More than 40 people have been arrested after violent clashes in Sweden between police and people angry at plans by a far-right group to burn copies of the Quran. Three people were injured in Norrkoping on Sunday when officers fired warning shots at rioters, police said. The violence was sparked...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 61-year-old woman is the 100th murder victim in Baltimore this year.
Baltimore Police Department confirmed that officers found the woman dead inside a home Monday in the 2500 block of Violet Avenue in the northwest part of the city.
This part of the street leads to the MonteVerde Apartments, which is where neighbors saw police activity for hours starting just before 5 p.m.
“We’ve been asking for security for the longest time,” resident Gwendolyn Williams. “I’m raising my granddaughter in here. She’s 13. I don’t let her go to the trash room. I don’t let her go nowhere without...
Three teenagers have been charged after an incident earlier this month at Scotland's busiest lifeboat station. Three youths were caught on CCTV climbing over the security fence at the Broughty Ferry RNLI station and tampering with the lifeboat. Police said two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy had now been...
Gail Bradbrook, 49, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday accused of causing £27,500 in damage to the Department for Transport building. The criminal damage trial of the co-founder of Extinction Rebellion has been delayed pending a High Court judgment over the toppling of Edward Colston’s statue in Bristol.
A father and son who repeatedly ran over a man in front of witnesses in a car park have received life sentences for his murder. Bobby Ternent, 32, and Gary Ternent, 59, killed John Avers outside an Iceland supermarket in Dagenham, east London, on 13 September 2020. Mr Avers, 47,...
Drug dealers intimidated vulnerable people and used their home to run a drugs county line, a court heard. Six men used a flat in De Parys Avenue, Bedford, to deal cocaine and heroin, which came to light after reports they were holding its occupants captive. While on bail, one of...
A man who forced his way into a vulnerable victim's home and repeatedly assaulted and sexually abused him has been convicted of modern slavery. Mohammed Iqbal, 19, sold the man a car and then demanded he drove him around, police said. He also entered the man's home, stole his bank...
