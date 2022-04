"Grandpa, can I have some Jello?" "Only if you finish your square fish." (HELEN L. MONTOYA/SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS) Growing up in a religious (in my case, Catholic) household, having a hearty meal with the family came with going to church. Sometimes that meant heading to my grandparents’ house for barbecue and all the sides after getting out of mass. But if we were going out to eat, then we, more often than not, were going to Luby’s.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO