The Cleveland Guardians did not have a good weekend series vs. the Giants. Thank goodness for minor miracles, as the weather rained/snowed out the first two games for Guardians and White Sox series, allowing a slightly late recap of the weekend Giants series to get put in the books properly. While we’re here, any one game series are going to be skipped in recaps for the simple fact that while baseball is a long game, its not always a very deep game.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO