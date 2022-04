MOLOKAI, HAWAII (KHON2) — Officials said Molokai is dealing with one of the most severe outbreaks of bovine tuberculosis its seen in decades. Bovine tuberculosis (bTB) is a bacterial disease primarily found in cattle. According to Jason Moniz, veterinary program manager for the animal disease control branch with the Hawaii State Department of Agriculture, the current outbreak is the worst he’s seen in decades years.

HAWAII STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO