Risk vs. Reward, Understanding Your Tolerance

ESG is on everyone's radar, but many companies don’t understand what is and isn’t important about it or what to pay attention to. Paul Washington leads The Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Center at The Conference Board, a non-profit think tank that provides cutting-edge research, programs and access to expertise on corporate governance, sustainability, citizenship and philanthropy. The Center has a membership of over 180 public and private corporations with well over 1,000 actively engaged executives. Members receive weekly alerts and access to a broad suite of world-class offerings, including multiple publications as well as roughly 40 webcasts and podcasts on ESG topics that help improve individual, team and enterprise performance. The Center’s platform provides corporate leaders with the opportunity to have confidential discussions with other thought leaders and to address their most pressing challenges with a global perspective.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO