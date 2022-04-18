ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

When She’s Not Doing The Cooking, Dolly Parton Loves This Fast Food Chain

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVlpp_0fCVUCKV00

Food has always been very important to Dolly Parton after the country music icon grew up in a crowded household where desserts were limited. Today, she loves cooking meals for herself and husband Carl Dean, but that doesn’t mean Parton doesn’t enjoy some fast food takeout too.

But where does the queen of country go when she wants a quick, easy bite to eat? Parton recently spoke to Insider and admitted that Taco Bell has her enthusiastic patronage. And what does she get when she orders from there? She has a menu recommendation to answer that question too.

Dolly Parton names Taco bell as her go-to fast food chain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3buy7G_0fCVUCKV00
Dolly Parton names Taco Bell as a favorite fast food chain of hers / Tina Rowden / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

For the most part, Parton isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty acting as the personal cook for herself and Dean. But when she isn’t making the meals herself, Parton can rely on some fast food, especially from Taco Bell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDJY0_0fCVUCKV00
Parton often orders soft shell tacos / Wikimedia Commons

“I like soft-shell tacos,” she shared. “I like the others, but they fall apart so bad, especially if you’re riding around. So I always get a Taco Supreme, with the sour cream and all that, in the soft shell. I love that.” For side meals, she goes with rice and beans and adds, “I get mild sauce. I don’t like to get it too hot and ruin everything.” Insider further specified that she liked Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza, a dish she hopes makes a long-term comeback to the menu.

Changes in and out of the kitchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3oX0_0fCVUCKV00
Parton hopes Taco Bell brings back its Mexican Pizza / Wikimedia Commons

“They used to make a little … Mexican Pizza,” Parton mused, “which is also good. I love that.” But in November 2020, that menu item disappeared. Talk continues that maybe the fast food chain will bring the meal back, to which Parton feels, “I think they should!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5m5L_0fCVUCKV00
Dolly Parton knows her favorite main and side dishes / Unsplash

Change is the new normal for many fast food chains, from Taco Bell to McDonald’s, Burger King, and more; deals now provide consumers with less food in some cases, as a method of saving money and staying financially afloat against the competition. Though she’s missing the Mexican Pizza, Parton will still get to have a nice time eating, though she has admitted to being a messy cook. That’s where Dean comes in to save – and clean – the day.

Have you tried these meals Parton recommends?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSBhA_0fCVUCKV00
Parton usually enjoys cooking in the kitchen / Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Food Network

Dolly Parton Wants Taco Bell to Bring Back Its Mexican Pizza, Too

Dear fans of Taco Bell’s late, lamented Mexican Pizza: Dolly Parton shares your pain. The country-music icon is a big fan of the cult-favorite menu item, and just like you and the hordes of people who were heartbroken to see the chain eliminate the dish in November 2020 as part of a menu-“streamlining” process, she yearns for its return.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Greyson F

Italian Fast Food Chain is Coming to Town

Fast food pasta is coming your way.Homescreenify/Unsplash. When it comes to fast food, Italian likely isn’t the first cuisine that comes to mind. It certainly doesn’t have a strong presence currently in metro Phoenix, as the fast-food culinary landscape is dominated by burgers and tacos throughout the Valley. That, however, is set to change, as a national fast-food Italian brand has its sights on Phoenix, with plans to not only open one location by this fall but an additional seven within the next two years.
DoYouRemember?

Vanna White’s Kids Are Her Doppelgangers

American television personality Vanna White, popularly known as the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, is a familiar face that everyone knows — as they have since she made her debut on the show an incredible 40 years ago. However, most of her fans or the television audience don’t know much about her personal life, including whether or not she has kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

Burger King Is Being Sued Over Its Sandwiches. Here's Why

When the Whopper Melt launched earlier this month, it initially received a royal welcome from Burger King's fanbase. The Takeout heralded the menu item as the replacement for the chain's iconic Whopper burger. That was three weeks ago. Now, as The Seattle Times reports, consumers have filed a class action...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Chains#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Taco Supreme#Mexican Pizza
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2

The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Eater

Applebee’s Is Just a Fast-Food Restaurant Now

The line between fast food and “casual dining” continues to blur, and may not exist for much longer. In an effort to compete with fast-food chains, Applebee’s has announced that it will add drive-thru windows to at least 15 of its locations by the end of the year. If that sounds like a death knell for Applebee’s reputation as a sit-down restaurant, that’s because it probably is.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Burger King Tries Something McDonald's Failed At

Fast-food chains try a lot of things. Most of them fail. Some of them come and go without getting that much attention, while others become punchlines for decades. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, for example, once offered Fish McBites, a fish-based take on the Chicken McNugget. That one...
RESTAURANTS
GreenwichTime

People are Reselling This McDonald's Menu Item for Hundreds Online. Now It's Coming Back to Menus -- And the Internet is Bracing Itself for the Craze

McDonald’s fans are known to form cult-like followings around limited edition menu items arguably moreso than customers of any other fast-food chain (don’t come for us, Taco Bell fanatics.) With the annual craze that surrounds the St. Patrick’s Day-adjacent release of the Shamrock Shake, to the commotion caused...
INTERNET
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Taco Bell Adds Several New Items to the Menu

Taco Bell's menu is growing. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain this week debuted not one, but two new menu items nationwide, with both the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries and the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito now available for guests to order at their local Taco Bell restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
DoYouRemember?

Lucy, One Of Danny Devito’s Children, Talks About How Hard Dating Is For Celebrity Kids

There is no cuter proof of Danny Devito’s place as Hollywood’s best father than heartwarming family photos that have been posted. You cannot deny the big hearty smile on his face whenever he’s with his kids, and that combo is every photographer and viewer’s delight! Danny Devito’s children give him absolute joy whenever he is around them. The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star got married to Rhea Perlman, the Poms and Cheers actress, in 1982 after more than a decade of dating, and together they created this wonderful family.
RELATIONSHIPS
Isla Chiu

Review: Taco Bell's Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito Steak

Though I already had a donut for breakfast, I found myself craving a breakfast burrito. When I drove by Taco Bell, my conscience said, Don't do it, Isla. You don't need the extra calories. And if you're going to get a breakfast burrito, get it from a small business, not Taco Bell.
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
7K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy