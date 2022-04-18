Lincoln County Commissioners to Interview Two Candidates for County Road Superintendent Position

According to a recent social media update from County Commissioner Mike Gore, two Summers County roads are under repair as of March 21. Willowwood Road is closed at milepost 2.11 through March 26 for slip repair. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances have the potential to affect the schedule. Additionally, True Road is closed at milepost 5.84 through April 16, also for slip repair. Again, inclement weather or other circumstances could affect the projected schedule. The post Two Summers County roads are closed for repair appeared first on The Hinton News.

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV ・ 29 DAYS AGO