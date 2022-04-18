American Airlines Bringing In New Aircraft For Rich Customers Only

American Airlines is bringing in a new aircraft made for people who have a lot of money, so what exactly does that mean? We’ll get to that in a moment. It’s no secret that in the last few years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, air travel has been… well, up in the air. Prices dropped a considerable amount when everyone was under quarantine lockdown and not traveling, many were let go from their airline jobs, and now that things are picking back up, those same airlines are finding it difficult to hire to fill those positions.

Now with that being said, American Airlines is bringing in a new aircraft, the new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. These aircraft are usually geared towards customers with a lot of money as they’re smaller and have more modern and upgraded aspects.

American Airlines is seeking customers with money for its new Dreamliners

American Airlines flight / Wikimedia Commons

The aircraft will consist of 51 Business Class pods that also have doors on them. There will also be 32 Premium Economy reclining seats and 41 fewer seats on these planes, as compared to American’s previous 787-9s.

Inside of a first class plane flight / Wikimedia Commons

According to zdnet.com, “American must believe that some people have made a lot of money over the last couple of years. Whether they’re flying on business or not, they’re prepared to spend more money to have a more refined flying experience — these days, that’s a relatively refined experience.” They add, “American will, then, cater to them in the belief that more margin can be made from offering (a higher level of) exclusivity.”

Crowded plane cabin / Piqsels

American isn’t the only airline trying to find customers that are ready to spend more money with them. Southwest Airlines has allowed its enhanced business offerings to appear on aggregator Kayak, but only for those who are part of a company. And while this isn’t the first time an airline has done something like this, the timing can’t help but feel a bit awkward and maybe even premeditated.