Union County, FL

Union County, Keystone Heights and Santa Fe athletes in running for Athlete of the Week

By Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun
 1 day ago
Through the duration of the spring sports season, the Gainesville Sun will run an "Athlete of the Week" poll, highlighting the top high school sports performances from the week prior.

The poll will be released on Monday morning, and voting will run through Thursday morning at 10 a.m. with the the winner being announced on Friday.

Readers may vote once per hour and are encouraged to share on their social media pages.

Dawson Card, Santa Fe baseball

Card, a junior at Santa Fe, helped the Raiders outlast Clay in extra innings on April 12 after a gutsy performance on the bump.

The southpaw worked through five innings and gave up no hits and no runs while just one batter in his outing. Card also struck out nine in the process, helping lift Santa Fe to a 2-1 win through nine innings.

Following the performance, Card's ERA sits at 0.81 and he now has 30 strikeouts on the season.

Lucas Johns, Union County baseball

Johns, a senior at Union County, helped the Fightin' Tigers top the Keystone Heights Indians 5-0 on April 12 with a solid, two-way night.

From the mound, Johns went the distance pitching a seven-inning shutout that saw him give up just two hits, four walked batters and notching a strike.

Meanwhile, from the plate, Johns went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Union County's 5-0 win.

Johns now holds an ERA of 1.25 as the Tigers' ace, while also maintaining a batting average of 0.364.

Madison Mitzel, Keystone Heights softball

Mitzel, a senior at Keystone Heights, helped the Indians go 3-0 last week with wins over Bradford, Ridgeview and Creekside.

Mitzel played a big role in the Indians run ruling Bradford on April 11 as she took the circle and gave up just three hits, no runs, one walk and notched a strikeout. Meanwhile, Mitzel went 2-for-3 with two RBIs against Bradford.

Mitzel's success continued to bleed into the week as she went 3-for-4 from the plate against Ridgeview and 1-for-3 against Creekside.

After last week's performances, Mitzel's batting average sits at .382 and her ERA is 2.49.

Lily Neal, Union County softball

Neal, a sophomore at Union County, has emerged as the Fightin' Tigers' ace in the circle.

In Union County's pair of run-rule victories over Hawthorne, Neal shined in the circle in each of them.

In game one on Monday, Neal worked through four innings, gave up two hits, no runs and struck out 10 batters. Later in the week, Neal once again picked apart the Hornets' lineup, once again working through four innings and giving up two hits, no runs and striking out six.

Neal's season ERA is now a 1.81 with 30 strikeouts.

