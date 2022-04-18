ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Sangamon County's COVID cases up 56.4%; Illinois cases surge 30.3%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The State Journal-Register
 1 day ago
New coronavirus cases leaped in Illinois in the week ending Sunday, rising 30.3% as 14,049 cases were reported. The previous week had 10,786 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 10% from the week before, with 225,931 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 6.22% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Sangamon County reported 147 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 94 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 55,028 cases and 386 deaths.

Logan County reported 31 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 32 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 9,531 cases and 87 deaths.

Menard County reported five cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 3,501 cases and 20 deaths.

Macoupin County reported 13 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 24 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 12,784 cases and 142 deaths.

Christian County reported 15 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 33 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 10,236 cases and 111 deaths.

Montgomery County reported 17 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 21 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 9,810 cases and 105 deaths.

Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Champaign County with 458 cases per 100,000 per week; Piatt County with 263; and McLean County with 215. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cook County, with 6,831 cases; DuPage County, with 1,433 cases; and Champaign County, with 961. Weekly case counts rose in 58 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cook, Champaign and DuPage counties.

Illinois ranked 21st among states in the share of people receiving at least one shot, with 76.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Illinois reported administering another 140,576 vaccine doses, including 6,358 first doses. In the previous week, the state-administered 139,776 vaccine doses, including 8,547 first doses. In all, Illinois reported it has administered 22,388,781 total doses.

Across Illinois, cases fell in 35 counties, with the best declines in Morgan County, with 6 cases from 39 a week earlier; in Ogle County, with 20 cases from 47; and in Christian County, with 15 cases from 33.

In Illinois, 45 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 71 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,094,485 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 35,943 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,632,301 people have tested positive and 988,618 people have died.

Illinois's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 17.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 2,249
  • The week before that: 2,286
  • Four weeks ago: 2,245

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 38,545
  • The week before that: 37,371
  • Four weeks ago: 41,914

Hospitals in 22 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 15 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 32 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 3

