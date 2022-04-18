Five new COVID cases here

The Crawford County Health Department has reported five new cases of the coronavirus in the past week.

CCHD also reported 10 new cases, including seven from an outbreak.

The latest cases include one infant boy, one young girl, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s and another woman in her 70s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with close contacts.

A total of 5,876 cases have been reported here since the start of the pandemic. Seventy-two people have died.

Statewide, almost 3.1 million cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, with almost 38,000 deaths.