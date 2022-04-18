ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

GOOD DAY NEWS STARTER: Jacky’s quest – 1 woman, 1 leg, 102 marathons in 102 days

hot967.fm
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Marathon is today, but it’s just a drop in the bucket for this lady. A woman from Arizona is trying to...

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet Crosses Finish Line Alongside Shalane Flanagan

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returned to the course on Monday, crossing the finish line with the help of a veteran runner. Haslet teamed up to run side-by-side with Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan, who came out of retirement last year to run six marathons around the world in seven weeks. Shalane Flanagan and Adrianne Haslet cross the Boston Marathon finish line. (WBZ-TV) Haslet lost her left leg in the 2013 bombings, and in 2019 she was hit by a car while training for the marathon. She’s been working to get back to the 26.2-mile race ever since. She began training with Flanagan in January. “It was the best day of my life and I’m so proud of us,” Haslet said Monday after crossing the finish line.
BOSTON, MA
WHYY

Kenyan Evans Chebet wins Boston Marathon in return to spring

Peres Jepchirchir celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Boston Marathon women’s division by winning a see-saw sprint down Boylston Street on Monday as the race returned to its traditional Patriots’ Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Running shoulder...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Fifty years on, women's pioneer returns to Boston Marathon

BOSTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Back in 1972, Val Rogosheske was one of only eight runners in the inaugural women's division at the Boston Marathon. On Monday she was the official starter for the professional women's field and more than 12,000 women took part in the race. "It's hard to...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
PennLive.com

Olympic champ wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir capped the celebration of a half-century of women in the Boston Marathon with a finish to top them all. The 28-year-old Kenyan won a see-saw sprint down the stretch on Monday, when the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon returned to its traditional spring start for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
BOSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Cancer
NECN

Men's Defending Wheelchair Champion Marcel Hug Withdraws From Boston Marathon

Marcel Hug, the defending champion in the men's wheelchair race, has withdrawn from the Boston Marathon. Hug, of Switzerland, made the announcement just hours before the start of the race. No reason was given for his withdrawal. Sho Watanabe of Japan also withdrew. Watanabe finished ninth at last year’s Boston...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Newburyport Mom's Road Back to Running the Boston Marathon

Jessica Lasky-Su is doing something she never thought she would do again: running her eighth Boston Marathon. In 2020, the Newburyport native suffered a terrible injury while skiing and nearly lost her leg. “At that time I wasn’t even sure if the best possible outcome was walking normally long term,”...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Itemlive.com

Peabody’s Ed Gustat a Marathon mainstay

PEABODY — As he prepares to head into his 19th straight Boston Marathon as a volunteer, 80-year-old Peabody resident Ed Gustat only has one piece of advice.  “Be prepared for The post Peabody’s Ed Gustat a Marathon mainstay appeared first on Itemlive.
PEABODY, MA
KGET

Boston hosts its first marathon since 2019

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the first time since 2019, runner ran the Boston Marathon Monday on its traditional date of Patriots Day in Massachusetts. This was the 126th running of the of the famed race. More than 28,000 runners took to the street in Hopkinton to begin their journey to the finish line in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Sports

Boston Marathon 2022: Evans Chebet of Kenya finishes first in men's race

Kenyan runner Evans Chebet made some personal history on Monday. Chebet finished first in the 126th running of the Boston Marathon with an unofficial time of 2:06:51. Kenya runners came in second and third as well, with Lawrence Cherono in second with an unofficial time of 2:07:21 and Benson Kipruto -- who won the marathon last year -- with an official time of 2:07:27.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy