Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center in Apache Junction opens May 28

May is National Water Safety Month and Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center is getting ready to open for the 2022 season.

Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center is at 1091 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction.

Open swim hours will be 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 1:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays with extended hours 1:30-7:30 p.m. beginning May 28. We will be including special hours on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. as well.

The fee is $2 for youth ages 17 and under and $3 for adults 18 and older.

The limited public swim hours are due to a lack of staffing. Parks and recreation has been recruiting lifeguards and swim instructors since January and positions are still open.

Follow us on social media and check out our website, apachejunctionaz.gov/aquatics , for the most up-to-date information on public swim hours.

Swim lessons offered

To help keep your family safe in and around the water this summer, Parks and Recreation offers swim lessons for ages 6 months and up. We are transitioning from American Red Cross swim lessons to Starfish Swim School.

Swim lessons are held in the mornings and evenings and are split into two-week sessions with five different sessions being offered during the season.

Register your children for a timeframe and on the first day of lessons, the swim instructors will do a quick assessment using benchmarks provided by Starfish to properly determine which class they will be in. For those that live in the AJUSD and need fee assistance for swim lessons, stop by the MGC and pick up information on our scholarship program.

Special events

For families with children 0-5 years old, join us for Read and Rec poolside 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays, June 11, July 9 and Aug. 6. The library staff will have a fun book and activity, followed by swim time with the aquatics staff.



We will also be providing a variety of aquatic fitness opportunities at the pool. Check out water aerobics, water tone & sculpt or aqua zumba if you like group classes or adult lap swim for another great option to exercise at the pool. Dance and splash your way to a great workout.



Superstitions Shadows Aquatic Center will also be hosting special events throughout the summer:

April Pools Day is a free water safety event on April 30 put on by Apache Junction Parks and Recreation, the Superstition Fire and Medical District and Apache Junction Police Department. Come learn from various vendors about water safety, have time to swim in the pool and eat hot dogs. Preregistration is required for a one-hour time slot. Register online or at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, by April 29.

Fit Families Pool Night is a free event for families to enjoy some fun ways to get fit and recreate together at the pool. The event is 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 27. Children 7 and under must be within arm’s reach of an adult at all times.

Itty Bitty Beach Party will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17. Admission to this event is $3 and is open to kids ages 6 and under. There will be swimming, games and prizes. All children 7 and under must be within arm’s reach of an adult at all times.

Teen Night is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 22. Admission is $5 and all teens between the ages of 13 and 17 are welcome. Come and participate in a variety of activities including volleyball, open swim, music, games and competitions. Free pizza and drinks with price of admission.

Dive In Movies are set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 (“Luca”) and Sept. 10 (“Hook”). Fee is $3 per person.

Outside food is allowed into the facility in personal-sized lunchboxes/coolers. Please, no large rolling coolers, alcohol or glass containers in the facility. All bags and coolers are subject to being searched.



Please remember when purchasing life jackets and flotation suits/devices for your kids that you need to look for the U.S. Coast Guard approved statement. Non-Coast Guard approved items will not be allowed in the facility. This includes blow up arm floaties, flotation rings, baby floats, etc.



More information on all aquatic and parks and rec programs can be found in the Summer Citizen Brochure online at apachejunctionaz.gov/parks or pick one up at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction. Follow us on social media for up-to-date information.



For more details on these programs, contact Jill Ruot at jruot@apachejunctionaz.gov or 480-474-5240. For other program and service information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit our website at apachejunctionaz.gov/parks .



Editor’s note: Jill Ruot is recreation coordinator for the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department.