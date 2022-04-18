ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Patty Smyth & Scandal and Thunder from Down Under Coming to Rams Head On Stage

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check...

www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Related
Eye On Annapolis

Tab Benoit Returning to Rams Head On Stage for Two Shows

Tab Benoit, Respected Louisiana-based blues guitarist-vocalist and storyteller extraordinaire, has launched an ambitious 2022 Spring-Summer National Tour with the Whiskey Bayou Revue and will be in Annapolis for two shows!. Tab Benoit will have two big nights at Rams Head On Stage, Sunday, April 10, and Monday, April 11. Showtime:...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Annapolis, MD
Entertainment
City
Annapolis, MD
loudersound.com

Edgar Winter gets the greats in and pays impressive tribute to brother Johnny

Johnny Winter was one of the first generation of white blues-rock guitar virtuosos, blazing his fiery, fluid style across all manner of blues in the late 60s/early 70s with a singular passion. But he was pursued by demons – mainly heroin – that continued to gnaw away at his genial talent until he died in 2014.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Scott Guberman
Person
Allison Moorer
Person
Victor Wooten
Person
Phil Vassar
Person
Todd Snider
Person
Shelby Lynne
Person
Gregg Bissonette
Person
Eric Hutchinson
Person
Shawn Colvin
Person
Al Stewart
Person
Larry Mccray
Person
Patty Smyth
American Songwriter

Willie Nelson Hits the Road with Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, ZZ Top, and More for the 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson is hitting the road for his 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour and he’s bringing along a few of his closest friends. Willie will be joined by his family as well as Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid and more as part of the tour starting this summer.
ENTERTAINMENT
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
Deadline

9/11 & FDR Tapes, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, Alicia Keys Album, Ricky Martin Hit & More Added To National Recording Registry

Click here to read the full article. Recordings of 9/11 news reports, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s speeches and Henry Aaron’s 715th home run will be preserved alongside Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and other albums and singles — and one podcast — as the Library of Congress released its 2022 list of additions to the National Recording Registry today. See the full list below. The 25 selections of music and spoken-word pieces added today range span more than 80 years — from James P. Johnson’s 1927 “Harlem Strut” to Mark Maron’s 2010 WTF podcast featuring Robin Williams — alongside some of the greatest...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Van Halen close out a 1986 show with a rabble-rousing cover of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll

Back in 1986, during their triumphant first tour with then-new frontman, Sammy Hagar, Van Halen had more than enough original material to fill a setlist many times over. Never (as evidenced by the Van Halen, Van Halen II and Diver Down albums) averse to a cover though, Van Halen frequently closed the shows on their 1986 jaunt – undertaken in support of that year's 5150 album – with a spirited rendition of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down Under#Patty Smyth Scandal#Wood Brothers#Rams Head#Doobie Brothers
Ultimate Classic Rock

Graham Nash Looks Back at 1972 Album He Made With David Crosby

Graham Nash recalls that the pairing of himself and David Crosby back in the early '70s, outside Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, was inevitable. "Me and Crosby realized really early on in these relationships that he and I had a special relationship the same way Stephen [Stills] and Neil [Young] had a special relationship," Nash, who first met Crosby in 1966 while Nash was touring the U.S. with the Hollies and Crosby was still in the Byrds, explains to UCR. "Theirs was built on a love of guitar playing and interplay. David and I knew we had a [vocal] blend. We had something interesting to present to people. We would go out with a couple of acoustic guitars and play for two and a half hours, and it was great.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Ann Wilson: I'm not feuding with Nancy, but there is a real split

Ann Wilson has given Classic Rock an update on the status of her relationship with sister and fellow Heart founder Nancy Wilson. In a new interview in the 300th issue of Classic Rock, Ann addresses rumours that she's been feuding with her younger sister. "We’re not." she says. "It’s a myth. Nancy and I are okay with each other. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be, and we haven’t figured out a compromise yet.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NME

Jimmy Page says he refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne’s new album

Jimmy Page has explained why he has refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne‘s new album. It comes after the Black Sabbath legend confirmed that he’d finished the follow up to his 2020 LP ‘Ordinary Man’ earlier this week. Sharing a photo on social media, Osbourne said...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Art Rupe, Specialty Records Founder Who Helped Shape Rock Music, Dead at 104

Click here to read the full article. Art Rupe, founder of the trailblazing R&B label Specialty Records that released early classics by artists like Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Lloyd Price, has died at the age of 104. The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation announced his death Friday, adding that Rupe died at his home in Santa Barbara, California. No cause of death was provided. As founder and producer at the Los Angeles-based Specialty Records, Rupe oversaw a label that was responsible for songs that laid the bedrock for rock n’ roll: Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti,” Price’s “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” Guitar Slim’s “The...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Stereogum

Krist Novoselic, Kim Thayil, & Matt Cameron Unveil Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret, Release Surprise Debut Album

Some of the most iconic musicians in grunge history have gotten together to form a new band, and they’ve just released their debut album, without even so much as announcing the band’s existence ahead of time. The new supergroup 3rd Secret features Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, and Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron. Just by itself, then, this new band includes members of the three biggest and most important grunge bands of all time. 3rd Secret’s membership also includes Bubba DuPree, guitarist for the messy, intense, and vastly influential early-’80s DC hardcore band Void, and singers Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, both of whom are in Novoselic’s other band Giants In The Trees.
ROCK MUSIC
Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy