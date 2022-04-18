ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WATCH: Virginia Football Begins Final Week of Spring Practice

By Matt Newton
 1 day ago

Take an inside look at UVA's football practice from Monday morning

The final week of spring practice for Virginia football is underway. Monday's football practice at the George Welsh Indoor facility was open to the media.

Check out this video to see some footage of UVA's practice, including Brennan Armstrong and the Cavalier quarterbacks training, defensive players doing tackling drills, Marques Hagans and Tony Elliott working with the Virginia wide receivers, and more:

Virginia football's spring practice period comes to an end on Saturday with the Blue-White Game at 4pm at Scott Stadium. The event is free to the public and will be televised on the ACC Network.

“We’re excited about the spring and for the competition it brings. It’s a great opportunity for these guys to be able to show what they’re capable of," said Virginia head coach Tony Elliott. "I’m excited to see them in action and want our fans to make plans now to join us for the Blue-White Game. This is where we get started. We want our fans there from the start.”

