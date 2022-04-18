ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for April 15

By Michael Carpenter
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 1 day ago

This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for April 15, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

“What’s happening on our borders has no effect on Cheatham County,” said one friend. “Come on a journey with me,” I retorted. He replied.“No thanks, I’m late for a “just lunch” date.”

Covid was all the rave while opioid wheezing, last breath, agonal deaths continued in our county, far surpassing anything we’ve ever seen to this date. It’s now made me stupid to think if prescription drugs would be more controlled, our drug deaths would be a thing of the past.

And then came heroin with its special guest, introduced as fentanyl. Both are much cheaper but with a higher price called “probable death.”

Heavy words from a silly sheriff who most often laughs. This week, it was hard to laugh because we’ve had more overdoses and senseless deaths than we should have. Families had to be told, in the most eloquent manner, by an official stranger that their child, brother or even grandparent appeared to have died from an overdose.

We’ve already lost a whole generation and now, a new population is waiting for their turn. China and the Mexican cartels couldn’t be happier. People working for the cartels are living around our county, even some right here. We know, we’ve arrested some.

As long as our borders remain open, our loved ones will continue to slip into their spiral, It doesn’t matter the political spectrum you gravitate to or the way you were raised, American lives are being sucked away.

Our investigators and drug agents have been very busy connecting the dots of a special concoction that has killed several in the last week. Arrests and murder charges are on the way. It’s become a desensitized routine.

On a brighter note, malfeasance of any common sense affected many this week that didn’t lead to anyone harmed, almost.

An unconscious and unresponsive individual had earlier gotten into an altercation with a person of interest identified only as “Jose Quervo.” Victim refused to prosecute, assuring his love and commitment for the alleged criminal, Jose.

Complaint on Ransom Dr. reported ex-husband was taking inappropriate pictures of her while out in public and was holding the vintage Kodak Instamatic negatives for ransom.

This week, speeders were clocked going: 59 in a 40, 83 in a 50, and a laid back doobie dude cruisin’ 35 in a 70. Fast and furious was on his mind at 114 in a 45. The driver skidded over to Hicks Edgin where farmer curves refused to stay straight.

Driver wrecked on the wild side. He was discovered being cow-licked by Bessie, Mabel and Bull Connor, now identified as Connie.

The grass is greener, flowers are blooming and love is in the air. Have a safe and blessed Easter weekend Team Cheatham

The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for April 15 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Cheatham County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Cheatham County, TN
WUSA9

2 arrested after 14 overdoses, 9 deaths reported in 1 day in DC

Police have arrested two people they say are connected to a string of overdoses that lead to the deaths of nine people in D.C. According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the Violent Crime Suppression Division announced the arrests of 43-year-old Sheldon Marbley and 23-year-old Shameka Hayes on several drug charges.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bull Connor
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Missing man found dead

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing man that has not been seen since last Thursday has been found dead, according to the Enterprise Police Department. The Hinds County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi alerted EPD That the missing person, Richard Bradley Galligan, was deceased. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WSMV

Columbia Police investigate double homicide

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maury County couple was killed in their home and police said their son is a person of interest. Columbia Police have been on the scene on Skyline Drive since 10:15 a.m. investigating the deaths of Christopher and Katrina Gaines. Police said a family member found them dead inside their Skyline Drive home.
COLUMBIA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#The Sheriff S Office#Mexican
KFVS12

Man accused of money card scheme arrested

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A West Memphis, Arkansas man was arrested on a felony theft charge in Metropolis on Friday, April 15. Police said 19-Year-old Demarcus R. Phoenix put $500 on a money card at a Family Dollar Store, then took off from the store without paying for the card.
METROPOLIS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
China
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJHL

Kingsport PD confirms fatalities after SR-126 crash

UPDATE: According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the crash resulted in serious injuries and fatalities. Traffic through the area is now open. Interstate 81 is open. An investigation into the incident is underway. SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash in Sullivan County left one direction of State Route 126 closed […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
295
Followers
765
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy