This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for April 15, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

“What’s happening on our borders has no effect on Cheatham County,” said one friend. “Come on a journey with me,” I retorted. He replied.“No thanks, I’m late for a “just lunch” date.”

Covid was all the rave while opioid wheezing, last breath, agonal deaths continued in our county, far surpassing anything we’ve ever seen to this date. It’s now made me stupid to think if prescription drugs would be more controlled, our drug deaths would be a thing of the past.

And then came heroin with its special guest, introduced as fentanyl. Both are much cheaper but with a higher price called “probable death.”

Heavy words from a silly sheriff who most often laughs. This week, it was hard to laugh because we’ve had more overdoses and senseless deaths than we should have. Families had to be told, in the most eloquent manner, by an official stranger that their child, brother or even grandparent appeared to have died from an overdose.

We’ve already lost a whole generation and now, a new population is waiting for their turn. China and the Mexican cartels couldn’t be happier. People working for the cartels are living around our county, even some right here. We know, we’ve arrested some.

As long as our borders remain open, our loved ones will continue to slip into their spiral, It doesn’t matter the political spectrum you gravitate to or the way you were raised, American lives are being sucked away.

Our investigators and drug agents have been very busy connecting the dots of a special concoction that has killed several in the last week. Arrests and murder charges are on the way. It’s become a desensitized routine.

On a brighter note, malfeasance of any common sense affected many this week that didn’t lead to anyone harmed, almost.

An unconscious and unresponsive individual had earlier gotten into an altercation with a person of interest identified only as “Jose Quervo.” Victim refused to prosecute, assuring his love and commitment for the alleged criminal, Jose.

Complaint on Ransom Dr. reported ex-husband was taking inappropriate pictures of her while out in public and was holding the vintage Kodak Instamatic negatives for ransom.

This week, speeders were clocked going: 59 in a 40, 83 in a 50, and a laid back doobie dude cruisin’ 35 in a 70. Fast and furious was on his mind at 114 in a 45. The driver skidded over to Hicks Edgin where farmer curves refused to stay straight.

Driver wrecked on the wild side. He was discovered being cow-licked by Bessie, Mabel and Bull Connor, now identified as Connie.

The grass is greener, flowers are blooming and love is in the air. Have a safe and blessed Easter weekend Team Cheatham

The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for April 15 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .