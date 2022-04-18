A long time coming: Building Bridges to finally have its walk-through 'What We Lost' event

STAUNTON — On Saturday, April 23, people will be able to walk through booths of Black-owned businesses and learn about how urban renewal changed the business landscape in downtown Staunton in the '60s.

Building Bridges for the Greater Good's "What We Lost" event has been a long time in the making. It was originally scheduled for March 2020, and it's finally happening April 23 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Instead of hosting it virtually through the pandemic, like many events have been since 2020, Building Bridges President Elaine Rose decided to wait until COVID numbers went down, vaccination rates went up to hold the event in person.

The event was originally scheduled the day everything shut down in 2020 as the pandemic began to rage through the U.S. Rose originally thought the event could take place in 2021, surely the pandemic would have reared its head by then, but then cases began surging again.

The thought of having the event online crossed her mind, but it would have never worked.

"The reason we waited to have it was that this event is so important for it to be a walk-through event," Rose said.

Held at Booker T. Washington Community Center, the event will have at least five shops set up for people to walk through. Each one will honor a Black-owned business that was lost or in business when urban renewal took place in the '60s.

One of the stores will highlight Margaret Morgan's hair salon. Morgan owned and operated Hallmark Beauty out of her home for decades on Purviance Street.

Morgan said in a phone interview with The News Leader that she loved being her own boss. She opened her doors in 1947 and stopped working when her hands got too shaky to cut.

As people walk through the displays, Q&A tables, there will be pictures of other businesses, people, streets that were negatively affected by urban renewal.

"It was just more important for us to show what we've lost than to just tell about what we've lost and how it has impacted us because now when we look at not just Staunton but Waynesboro, Augusta County, we don't hardly have any African American businesses anymore," Rose said.

People who were in Staunton in the '60s will be at a booth where attendees can sit and ask questions. The history committee — a group that made the event possible by researching urban renewal — will be at another table where people can ask questions.

Upon researching urban renewal and the Black businesses that once resided in downtown Staunton, the history committee discovered there were more Black-owned businesses than the city kept record of. People who were around in the '60s would mention businesses that the history committee could not find while researching.

Urban renewal was a city effort to create a shopping center downtown. The center never came to fruition and the land it was supposed to be on is now home to bank parking lots and drive-thrus.

The effects of the "renewal" can still be felt today.

Rose said there had to of been at least 100 Black-owned businesses between Central Avenue, Augusta Street and part of Frederick Street.

Those who were soon to be affected by the city's efforts fought back. Five property owners took the Redevelopment and Housing Authority to court, which traveled up to the Virginia Supreme Court.

But they lost the battle in September 1966 when the supreme court approved the city's request to demolish dozens of buildings, businesses and residences downtown.

"The community was never the same again," a post on Building Bridges for the Greater Good's Facebook reads.

As the event approaches, Rose said she hopes people will attend to learn about how the Black community faced the obstacle of urban renewal.

"We've always contributed but it's never been realized," Rose said. "We say that America is the land of the free but it's not. It's not. It's still not fair to us."

Some of the businesses lost include:

Clines Bargain Center Furniture

Dad’s Antiques

Hamrick Flower Shop

McClure’s Garage

Tattersall Bakery

