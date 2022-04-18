ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

Crash in Rockingham County Easter Sunday kills McGaheysville man

By Laura Peters, Staunton News Leader
 1 day ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.

Virginia State Police Trooper A. Dean is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County, which occurred along the 9100 block of Va. 340.

A 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Va. 340 when it hit a curve and ran off the side of the road, according to the release from VSP. The Ford F-150 overcorrected and ran off the right side of the roadway again, and overturned, the release said.

The driver, Benjamin D. Hill, 45, of McGaheysville, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Hill died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Laura Peters is the trending topics reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Or a good feature? You can reach reporter Laura Peters (she/her) at lpeters@newsleader.com. Follow her @peterslaura. Subscribe to The News Leader at newsleader.com.

