Montclair State University will provide financial support for one year to Bloomfield College, a 153-year old, private college near Newark that said last year it would close its doors without a benefactor. In an agreement that paves the way for a permanent partnership between them, Montclair State is offering $8 million in a line of credit for Bloomfield to use during the 2022-23 academic year. ...

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 26 DAYS AGO