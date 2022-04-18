ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing BWL helps train next generation

By Brandan Strickland, Josh Sanchez
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRA3k_0fCVRU0Y00

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – The Lansing Board of Water and Light said it’s trying to attract more high schoolers to the energy field and they claim an on-going job program has done just that.

Members of the program shared that more than 100 students have gone through their 1st STEP program. 30 of those students stayed on to be employees. Dominic Brito is a graduate turned mentor in the program and said it was a fast track to start his career.

“I wanted to see if a career in IT would be a good fit for me. I knew it was going to be a field that was always going to need people. Just like Board of Water and Light, people are always going to need power, people are always going to need water,” he said.

Brito first joined BWL’s 1st STEP program in 2016. With five years of experience at the utility company, he’s giving back as a mentor in the program.

“Even though sometimes the tasks are difficult, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “When you pick up on these skills, you can use them anywhere in life.”

The 1st STEP program began in 2008 and is now in its 13th year. Geared towards high school seniors, officials said it introduces them to the work force early, helping them with letters of recommendation and interviews. Once they are accepted into the program, students are exposed to 12 position types, from IT to plant maintenance.

Dawn Plenar is the program facilitator and said not only does it help bring in local talent into the energy field, its also a fulfilling experience.

“I mean our tag line is hometown people, hometown power so we are reaching right into our own hometown,” she said. “It’s like a proud mama moment. I really love seeing them in the program and if we can scoop them up and have them as employees, that’s amazing.”

Now, a new generation of students is going through the program. Carlos Solis-Piler, a senior at Waverly High School, is one of them. Just two months into the program, Solis-Piler said his future plans are clear: To get into construction with ambitions of become an architect.

“Looking forward to just getting more work experience and putting it into my resume and stuff like that for any future jobs,” he said.

Staff with the program said that students come from all around Mid-Michigan: Holt, East Lansing, Lansing, just to name a few places.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Demonstrators march for Lyoya, NAACP responds to video release

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday for a peaceful protest after police released video of an officer shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya to call for justice. The demonstrators say the officer escalated the situation and called for him to be arrested.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Videos show what led up to GRPD officer shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Promising transparency and a thorough investigation, the Grand Rapids Police Department on Wednesday released video that shows an officer pulling over Patrick Lyoya and a long struggle between the two that ends with the officer shooting and killing Lyoya. GRPD showed four videos at...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Education
Lansing, MI
Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
WLNS

Lansing expungement fair helps people get a fresh start

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Millions of people are denied housing and job opportunities because of their criminal past, but tonight, there is new hope for second chances. It’s part of an Expungement fair put on at Cooley Law School. “People look at things on black and white on a piece of paper and they kind of got a […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lansing Bwl
WLNS

Minister Sallie Jones leaves lasting impact on Lansing

Moving to Lansing nearly 4 decades ago, wasn't an easy decision for minister Sallie Jones. But, it was a decision she said she's forever grateful for. During her time in the Capital City, she's touched so many lives through her love for music, for God and for the community.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Lansing gets its first wine, coffee, & book shop

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — For almost two years, one mid-Michigan couple has been planning to open a coffee, wine, and book store in the greater Lansing area. And after years of work, it’s finally here to get you “Hooked.” Matt and Sarah Grossman are both professors at Michigan State University and decided during the pandemic […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

NASCAR chases holiday TV audience with Easter dirt race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Kevin Harvick was on his annual family beach vacation when he was forced to cut it short early by three days to return to work for the first time in his career on Easter Sunday. NASCAR since its 1949 inaugural season deliberately used Easter as...
BRISTOL, TN
WLNS

Vigil for Patrick Lyoya to be held at MSU rock

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A candlelight vigil for Patrick Lyoya is set for Tuesday, April 19 at the Michigan State University Rock. The vigil is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. “Enough is enough,” the protest flyer reads. “Rest in peace Patrick Lyoya and all other victims of police brutality.” Lyoya was an unarmed […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

WLNS

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy