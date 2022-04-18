ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, WV

Emergency simulation drill to be held at Southern’s Logan Campus

By Cameron Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46vukE_0fCVR8v300

LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Southern WV Community & Technical College announced Saturday that its Logan Campus would be holding a Mock Trauma Simulation Drill this Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

The drill will be held in the parking lot area of Southern’s Logan campus, and will begin at 1:00pm.

The event will feature a number of emergency service vehicles, and those who observe the event should not be alarmed at their presence.

Associate Professor and Dean of Allied Health and Nursing, Russell Saunders, says of the event,

“It’s all choreographed chaos. We just want to alert the public before the fact, because it can seem very real as it’s taking place.”

The mock simulation is being staged as part of the training of students in Southern’s Allied Health program.

The narrative behind the scene will see three patients being assessed following a crash. Two of these patients will be transported to the Building C emergency department on campus, while one will be transferred directly to Logan Regional Hospital for air transport by way of Air Evac.

Last week, on Friday, April 15, 2022, Southern held its final Governance Day for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The day brought together faculty and students from all five of Southern’s campuses throughout the state.

A picnic-style lunch was held, along with outdoor activities in celebration of the college’s 50th anniversary. Participants in the event received spring/summer t-shirts.

More information on past and upcoming events at Southern WV Community & Technical College can be found at the college’s official website.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Southern announces new cosmetology-based degree program

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Southern WV Community & Technical College announced Monday the introduction of a brand new degree program geared toward students with a passion for cosmetology. Beginning in the Fall of the 2022 educational year, Southern WV Community & Technical College will be presenting its Associate in...
COLLEGES
WKYT 27

Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board. Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students. He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page. It reads, “You are free to be yourself with me. You matter.” The message included a rainbow flag and rainbow colors:
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, WV
Education
Logan, WV
Government
City
Logan, WV
WVNS

Active shooter drill held at Westside High School

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – One local county wants to be prepared if the worst every happens in their schools. Wyoming County Emergency Management held an active shooter drill Friday morning at Westside High School to have law enforcement and first responders prepared in case of this type of emergency happens in Wyoming County school.  Both […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Buckhannon, WVa, to host 2023 world marching band contest

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia community will host an international marching band competition next year. The World Association of Marching Show Bands will hold the championship event in Buckhannon from July 17 to 24, 2023. “We are absolutely thrilled to bring this event to West Virginia and...
BUCKHANNON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logan Campus#Allied Health#Building C#Logan Regional Hospital#Air Evac
Woodburn Independent

Could Gervais be absorbed by other school districts?

Gervais School District voters have not passed a school bond since the early 1990s. It is important for the Gervais School District, the city of Gervais, and all community stakeholders to work together to ensure the Gervais community remains viable and flourishes. Even before the pandemic, Gervais Elementary School was...
GERVAIS, OR
Daily Inter Lake

Polson native Beatrix Frissell earns Truman Scholarship at UM

MISSOULA – There are 58 names on the list for the prestigious Truman Scholarship this year out of more than 700 applicants. Beatrix Frissell, a runner from Polson and University of Montana junior, is still processing how her name ended up on that list that includes the nation’s top-tier students interested in public service. But don’t be fooled by her Montana humility. Her penchant for academic rigor coupled with a UM education steeped in justice, gender equity, policy and environmental sciences prepared her to earn this national scholarship. “I’m still a little bit in shock,” Frissell said. “The feeling of being named a Truman...
POLSON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Lootpress

Marshall to host annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for needy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University ceramics students are conducting an annual fundraiser next week to help feed needy families. The 19th annual Empty Bowls event will take place in person April 22 at Pullman Square in Huntington, the university said in a news release. Marshall students and volunteers...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Aetna Health WV to host free social work training workshops

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Aetna Better Health of West Virginia recently announced a virtual, interactive H.E.E.R.O. Workshop Training geared toward those who work with transitional aged youth, ages 15-21. The training will be conducted over two-day sessions, with participants given the choice to attend the May 18-19 training or the June 21-22 training.
HEALTH
Lootpress

Governor issues proclamation for Osteopathic Physicians Week

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice announced that he has issued a proclamation, officially declaring April 18-24 as Osteopathic Physicians Week in West Virginia. Osteopathic Physicians bring a unique, patient-centered approach to every specialty across the full spectrum of medicine. They are trained to listen and partner with their patients to help them get healthy and stay well.
HEALTH
Lootpress

Fairmont student awarded Teacher-in-Training Grant

FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fairmont State University announced Friday morning that Fairmont State student, Megan Kite, is the recipient of the 2022 Walter Regula Mathematics Teacher-in-Training Grant. The $600 grant, awarded annually by the West Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics, goes to an outstanding college or university student...
FAIRMONT, WV
Lootpress

Long to retire as WVU Tech campus president

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After more than a decade of service to West Virginia University Institute of Technology, Campus President Carolyn Long announced her upcoming retirement during a Beckley Campus meeting held on Thursday, April 14. She plans to leave her post as campus president in December 2022. “President...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

WV Dept. of Education Tours State to Promote Pathway to Teaching

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch will continue the statewide tour of several counties participating in the West Virginia Department of Education’s Grow Your Own Pathways to Teaching Initiative. Over the next several weeks, he will lead delegations of educators to visit high schools and talk to students interested in the teaching profession. The tour began last week in Kanawha County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy