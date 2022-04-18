Emergency simulation drill to be held at Southern’s Logan Campus

LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Southern WV Community & Technical College announced Saturday that its Logan Campus would be holding a Mock Trauma Simulation Drill this Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

The drill will be held in the parking lot area of Southern’s Logan campus, and will begin at 1:00pm.

The event will feature a number of emergency service vehicles, and those who observe the event should not be alarmed at their presence.

Associate Professor and Dean of Allied Health and Nursing, Russell Saunders, says of the event,

“It’s all choreographed chaos. We just want to alert the public before the fact, because it can seem very real as it’s taking place.”

The mock simulation is being staged as part of the training of students in Southern’s Allied Health program.

The narrative behind the scene will see three patients being assessed following a crash. Two of these patients will be transported to the Building C emergency department on campus, while one will be transferred directly to Logan Regional Hospital for air transport by way of Air Evac.

Last week, on Friday, April 15, 2022, Southern held its final Governance Day for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The day brought together faculty and students from all five of Southern’s campuses throughout the state.

A picnic-style lunch was held, along with outdoor activities in celebration of the college’s 50th anniversary. Participants in the event received spring/summer t-shirts.

More information on past and upcoming events at Southern WV Community & Technical College can be found at the college’s official website.