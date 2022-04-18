MADISON TO HOST BIG MAC CLASSIC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT THIS WEEKEND

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are some of the top performances from the last week in high school softball around the area:. ⦁ Lily Cassell, Keystone: The Wildcats opened the Wendy’s Classic on Friday in Ashland with a 9-2 win vs. Kings Mills Kings behind nine strikeouts from their senior pitcher. Offensively, she drove in two runs from the No. 3 spot.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan’s Carter Knoblauch struck out 11 on the mound and added an RBI triple at the plate to break a scoreless tie in the fifth to lead the Warriors over New Haven by a final of 2-1 on Tuesday night at Parkview Field in the first high school game of […]
Margaretta's baseball team checked in at No. 3 in this week's OHSBCA Division III poll released Monday, a big jump after only receiving votes last week. The Polar Bears are 11-1 this season and are one of five Sandusky Bay Conference teams in the Week 3 rankings. Edison (7-2) dropped...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech topped Saint Francis 18-1 in the first game of the 2022 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic on Tuesday at Parkview Field. Ashtin Moxey went 4-for-4 with 3 RBI to lead the Warriors, while Jayden Reed went 4-for-6 with 3 RBI. Tech improves to 22-18 overall while USF fall […]
While there was a seven-team shuffle in and out of the state baseball rankings, the girls tread lightly this past week on the damp softball diamonds, leading to few changes in the weekly Trib HSSN state softball rankings from last week. There were only four changes total, with two of...
GREENWICH — The South Central softball team broke out the bats in Saturday’s doubleheader sweep over visiting Sandusky. South Central combined for 26 runs on 27 hits as it improved to 8-2 overall with victories by scores of 12-4 and 14-4. In the 12-4 win, Hannah Ayers hit...
Doland native Annette Roby has been named the outstanding referee for the 59th Watoma Relays track and field meet scheduled for Friday at Allen Mitchell Field. Roby is a long-time Watoma Club member and volunteer at the Watoma Relays and other Watertown high school and middle school track meets. The...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech bested Bethel 17-7 in the opening round of the WHAC women’s lacrosse tournament on Tuesday afternoon, advancing to the semifinals on Thursday at top-seeded Lawrence Tech. The fourth-seeded Warriors were led by Abby Barkdull with seven goals and one assist while Brooke Buhr added four goals and two […]
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets look to defend their Kelly Cup title on Friday as last year’s ECHL champs open the 2022 playoffs with a best-of-seven series against Wheeling. Games one and two will be at War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., […]
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has announced that the new 2022 shirt will be unveiled this Friday, April 22. It will make it’s debut this Friday on the library lawn at 4:30 p.m. The shirt can be preordered from the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore website. Since 1990,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets are set to open a best-of-seven first round playoff series against the Wheeling Nailers on Friday with games one and two being played at War Memorial Coliseum. The Komets just bested Wheeling twice over the weekend to wrap up the regular season. The Komets are the no. 2 […]
Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – This is the first time that Wheeling will be participating in the playoffs in 6 years. The 7 game series begins on the road Friday night against the Fort Wayne Komets. The Nailers have had its struggles against Fort Wayne dropping the regular season finale on the road 5-0. It […]
Last year, WPIAL Section 3-5A baseball produced three champions as Shaler, South Fayette and West Allegheny finished tied for first place with 8-2 records. Could the terrific three become the fabulous four this season?. Heading into the start of another sectional series that has been pushed back two days by...
STREETSBORO — The Rockets are loaded with senior standouts.
Four of them — Kennedy Danna, Isabella Leonardi, Mallory Rice and Megan Szcecinski — are hitting above .400.
None of them are hitting leadoff,...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the Buckeyes taking on the buckeyes in the Spring Game match-up at the Ohio Stadium. The Football Fever analyst and former buckeye Jay Richardson break down Ohio State's "Spring Game" and discuss former players' reunion with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Comments / 1