Utah residents participate in events for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

The FBI didn’t release crime estimates in any quarter last year because not enough agencies are reporting data. The bureau only produces quarterly national estimates when at least 60 percent of law enforcement agencies voluntarily submit data to the FBI’s reporting system. On Monday, the FBI reported that in 2021, for the fourth straight quarter, the required threshold had not been met. Only 52.5 percent of agencies (9,881 of 18,818) contributed information in the last quarter. The decline in voluntary reporting comes more than a year after the FBI switched to a new system. Criminologists say NIBRS, the new tool, will eventually provide more detailed crime estimates, but the switchover has been sluggish and far fewer agencies are using it thus far. Why it matters: When the FBI does release final 2021 numbers later this year, it’s likely to be less accurate because it will rely on the inputs of far fewer agencies. “This is a pretty stark warning that our understanding of crime in 2021 will be substantially hampered,” tweeted crime data analyst Jeff Asher, who first flagged the news.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 28 DAYS AGO